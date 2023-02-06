'Very Grateful' Beyoncé Stuck in Grammys 2023 Traffic, Misses Collecting Awards as She Ties Record

beyonce 2023 grammy awards

Beyoncé

Beyoncé has made Grammys history.

The music icon is now tied with Hungarian-British orchestral and operatic conductor Georg Solti for the most Grammy wins as an individual. They both now boast an impressive 31 Grammy wins.

"For real, Beyoncé is on her way," host Trevor Noah said as she was noticeably missing from the stage when "Cuff It" was announced as the winner for best R&B song.

"The upside of hosting the Grammys in LA is that everyone can be here. The downside of hosting the Grammys in LA is the traffic," the host, 38, joked before sharing that the singer's win tied her as one of the two most-awarded musicians in history.

65th GRAMMY Awards - Beyonce

Kevin Mazur/Getty Beyoncé

"Just for reference, Beyoncé has now equaled the record for most Grammys of any individual, of all time," Noah said.

She also has the most nominations of the night, with nine total, including nods for album of the year for Renaissance, and both song of the year and record of the year for "Break My Soul."

RELATED: Grammys 2023 Nominations: Beyoncé Earns 9, Ties with JAY-Z for Most of All-Time — See the Full List

65th GRAMMY Awards - Nile Rodgers and The Dream

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Nile Rodgers and The-Dream

Check out PEOPLE's full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music's biggest night.

While Queen Bey wasn't present to accept the record-breaking award, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Nile Rodgers and The-Dream took the stage to accept it on her behalf. Both were songwriters on "Cuff It."

While The-Dream's comments were brief as he accepted the award and largely inaudible, Rodgers, 70, shared a few words with the audience about his experience collaborating with Beyoncé.

"It was the most organic thing that ever happened to me," Rodgers said of being asked to play on the song in his acceptance speech. "I said, 'I wanna play on that! Right now!'"

He said that it was "one take, I promise," in the studio. "I never even got, 'Well, Nile, maybe you should do this, maybe you should do that.' It was just what I felt in my heart."

Story continues

Soon after, Beyoncé arrived to collect her prize. She then posed (in a different outfit!) with her new hardware, writing on Instagram, "We won 3 y'all! To my Hive, thank y'all so much for all of your love and loyalty! Big thank you for the BREAK MY SOUL and CUFF IT wins!!! To The Dream, Tricky, HOV, and Big Freedia. I love y'all!

Syd, I've always been such a fan of yours. Thank you.

Nova Wav, Morten Ristorp, Raphael Saadiq, and Nile Rodgers, thank you for pouring into CUFF IT.

Big thanks to Sabrina Claudio, Nick Green and Patrick Paige II. PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA is my favorite song on RENAISSANCE most days. It's hard to pick though. Haaa.

It feels great to be honored for the vocal performance. Thank you to all the talented vocalists who killed those beautiful TikTok renditions!

I feel very grateful and filled with joy!"

The 65th Grammy Awards air live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, during which the show will also be available to stream on Paramount+.