A Very Fall Nike Air Force 1 Is on the Way

Following a recently revealed animal print iteration and a Stussy collaboration back in May, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid is back on the scene.

The latest colorway is autumnal, relying heavily on a rich brown shade that covers the sneaker's overlays. A cream-colored base adds to the design, covering its base and midsole.

A plaid-covered Swoosh is undoubtedly the shoe's focal point and blends the aforementioned colors with a splash of powder blue for contrast.

While the original Nike Air Force 1 was release in 1982, it wasn't until 1994 that the Bruce Kilgore design was released in a mid-cut. Much like the Air Jordan 1 Mid, the silhouette has been a point of contention among collectors, but that hasn't stopped Nike from releasing seasonal models and collaborations.

The Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Brown Plaid" is set to release in the coming weeks for $150 USD. Take a closer look in the gallery above.

