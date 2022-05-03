Watch Live:

Watch Live: Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur laid to rest in national funeral

PM Trudeau, Premier Legault pay tribute to the 'best player in the world'

Very dynamic Q1 driven by Believe’s attractivity to artists and labels demonstrating Believe’s strong digital platform model

Believe
·13 min read
Believe
Believe

Very dynamic Q1 driven by Believe’s attractivity to artists and labels
demonstrating Believe’s strong digital platform model
Revenue growth: +30.9% with digital sales growth up +35.3%
Organic revenue growth: +31.4%
FY 2022 guidance: organic growth +25% outside the Russia and Ukraine business units (c.+20% organic growth for the full group), Adjusted EBITDA margin in line with FY 2021 level

Paris, May 3, 2022 – Believe (Ticker: BLV, ISIN: FR0014003FE9), one of the world’s leading global digital music companies, published today its revenue for the first quarter of 2022.

Denis Ladegaillerie, founder and CEO said: “We started the year on a strong quarter and further demonstrated the attractivity of our model and the strength of our focus around local acts. The current world situation softened our pace of growth in the first quarter, but the impact was minimal. We anticipate repercussions will be more important from Q2 onwards. However, we will keep on growing profitably. The resilience of our model will allow us to remain on a solid trajectory and our investments in the central platform and in local teams will enable us to leverage the long-term growth and transformation of the digital music market.”

in € million

Q1 2021

Q1 2022

Change YoY

Organic change1

Group Revenues

124.1

162.5

+30.9%

+31.4%

Premium Solutions

115.6

151.1

+30.7%

+31.6%

Automated Solutions

8.5

11.4

+33.6%

+28.6%

Key highlights

Believe delivered a strong performance in Q1 2022 as the Group further benefitted from its positioning at the core of the digital music revolution and from the unparalleled attractivity of its digital platform model for artists and labels looking for digital solutions and expertise, at each stage of their career.

Digital revenues were up +35.3% reflecting positive market dynamics across the board as a result of favorable market trends, as well as strong and profitable investment in local teams, notably across Asia and Europe.

More specifically Believe also reinforced local management in the UK in order to accelerate growth in the 3rd largest recorded music market in the world2. This market has become an import-first market, with streaming reshaping music consumption dynamics and international artists gaining further and further market share locally. Supporting UK local artists and labels in their own market with Believe’s unparalleled digital know-how and expertise is a key differentiator in the country.

The Group was also active in renewing or signing partnerships with key players of the music digital ecosystem, therefore supporting the development of artists and labels in the key markets addressed by the Group. As an example, Believe became one of the first companies to make available daily streams statistics from NetEase Cloud Music and Tencent Music Entertainment (TME), thus allowing its labels and artists in China and abroad to monitor their performance on the platforms in real time. In the past decade, the Chinese music industry has undertaken a profound change towards a more structured ecosystem supporting music creation, fighting against piracy and offering greater transparency. Alongside players such as TME, NetEase Cloud Music and ByteDance, Believe has been at the forefront of this evolution, accompanying the switch of the Chinese music market toward a sustainable business model through its licensing approach and philosophy of supporting local artists.

Believe further consolidated its market position and achieved several milestones during the quarter. The digital know-how and expertise of Believe resulted in strong and profitable growth and ensured a solid performance of the Group’s roster. Nuclear Blast, the metal label owned by the Group allowed Believe to land its first Number 1 UK Album with Don Broco’s ‘Amazing Things’ in February 2022. Believe had artists gaining top ranking in their local markets in several European countries including France, Germany, Spain as well as in multiple Southeast Asian markets including Thailand and Indonesia. Since the external growth transaction completed in the Philippines in Q4 2021, Believe helped Viva Music & Artist Group (VMAG) to significantly increase monetization on YouTube and to secure the acquisition of a major catalogue and future new releases of Up Dharma Down, one of the largest music bands of the country. Believe also had several artists entering the top 100 videos on YouTube global charts, including the video clip of the Indonesian top artist Tulus ranking #10 worldwide.

The strategic initiatives implemented at TuneCore (Automated Solutions) including the new distribution service Social Platforms introduced last November and additional localization met significant success as demonstrated by the solid growth recorded during the quarter. In addition, the Group demonstrated it can successfully develop artists at any stage of their career as illustrated by the record-breaking milestone of $2.5 billion paid to music creators as of today since inception (in 2006). Committed to the development of music creators, TuneCore is currently testing a new pricing structure in two selected markets in order to better support music creators who want to release music constantly. As music consumption through digital has grown, today’s artists and music creators are indeed releasing more often throughout the year. The new pricing structure is therefore needed to support how artists release music today and aims at reaching younger music creators who are more price sensitive, therefore expanding further the addressable market of the automated platform.

Believe continued rolling out best-in-class solutions and technology to develop artists at any stage of their career. The Group deployed a new playlist monitoring tool during the quarter, which allows Believe to track results on retail partners’ editorial placements and evaluate impact on streams. In addition, the tool maximizes reporting capabilities on Believe’s editorial and marketing performance by scanning thousands of playlists.

The Group also pursued its focus on parity which is a key pillar of its CSR strategy. Thanks to an active policy towards promoting gender equality at all levels, Believe made significant progress and reached an excellent result of 99/100 for the French metric “Gender Equality index” for France in 2022. Believe decided to draw inspiration from the French index model to progressively extend the measurement of gender equality to other countries where the Group operates.

Revenues
Q1 2022 revenues grew by 30.9% compared to Q1 2021 to reach €162.5 million, mostly reflecting strong organic growth of +31.4%. Organic growth included additional organic revenues from the extended service agreements, which were part of the strategic M&A transactions concluded in Q4 2021 (adding +1.7% of organic growth). The start of the year was in line with Q4 2021 performance (Q4 organic growth: +32.3%). The outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine crisis affected the level of activity in March of the local business unit, resulting into a slower pace of growth for the Group compared to January and February. The favorable structural trends in the digital industry continued supporting strong growth outside Russia and Ukraine, while Believe further leveraged its past investment in local sales and marketing and gained additional market share in several territories.

Organic growth was solid throughout the quarter outside Russia and Ukraine, and several emerging markets notably in Asia and Latin America remained on fast growth aligned with last year trends thanks to increased paid streaming and better monetization of ad-funded streaming services. Non-digital revenues were down during the quarter versus prior year, with physical revenues declining single digit notwithstanding progress in the ongoing curtailing of physical heavy contracts in Germany.

Revenues by geography: growth in all geographies

in € million

Q1 2021

Q1 2022

Change YoY

APAC / Africa

25.6

40.1

+56.3%

France

21.8

28.4

+30.0%

Americas

18.2

23.5

+28.7%

Europe (excl. France & Germany)

35.2

44.9

+27.6%

Germany

23.2

25.7

+10.5%

Total

124.1

162.5

+30.9%

In Q1 2022, revenues in Asia Pacific and Africa grew again strongly at +56.3% compared to last year and represented 24.7% of Group revenues. Market dynamics remained strong across the various regions and growth was particularly strong in China, India and the Philippines. The Group further consolidated its market position in Asia thanks to significant investment in local teams and to the strengthening of premium services offering. Organic revenues were also uplifted by the extended service agreements with Think Music and VMAG, which were part of the transactions signed with Believe in Q4 2021.

In France, revenues increased by +30.0% in Q1 2022, driven by a strong performance of digital sales recorded across all activities, largely compensating a drop in non-digital sales. Organic revenues were uplifted by the extended service agreements with Play Two and Jo&Co, the two independent French labels which entered in strategic partnership with Believe in Q4 2021. France represented 17.5% of Group’s revenues.

Americas grew by +28.7% and represented 14.4% of total revenues, resulting from strong activity level in Latin America notably in Argentina and Brazil thanks to solid investment in local sales and marketing and solid growth in the United States reflecting TuneCore performance.

Europe (excluding France and Germany) reported revenue growth of +27.6% and represented 27.7% of total revenues in Q1 2022. The level of activity outside Russia and Ukraine remained very dynamic and particularly sustained in the UK and in the Nordics where paid streaming penetration is relatively mature. After a strong start of the year, revenues generated by the Russian and Ukrainian business declined in March affecting revenue growth in the region at the end of the quarter.

In Germany, revenues grew by +10.5% compared with last year and represented 15.8% of Group revenues over the quarter. Digital revenues grew significantly but the overall performance was impacted by the reorganization to reduce exposure to physical heavy contracts which is not yet completed.

Revenues by segment

In terms of segment, Premium Solutions revenues amounted to €151.1 million in Q1 2022, or an increase of +30.7% compared with last year, reflecting strong organic growth. Believe further benefitted from favorable underlying trends across all regions, while further leveraging its previous investment in local teams and the expansion of its service offerings in several regions, notably in Asia and Europe. The level of activity remained on Q4 2021 trajectory (+32.7%) in the beginning of the year but witnessed a slower pace of growth at the end of the quarter due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis which affected the business in these two countries.

Automated Solutions returned to a more normalized pace of growth in Q1 2022. Revenues amounted to €11.4 million and grew by +33.6% compared with prior year, mainly driven by strong organic growth and positive forex impact related to the US dollar appreciation versus the euro. The introduction of the new discovery service on social platforms met a large success and attracted particularly a younger audience. Additional localization and past investment reinforced the overall attractivity of TuneCore offering. As a result of these various initiatives, the addition of new customers was particularly solid during the quarter.

FY 2022 outlook update

The start of the year was very dynamic at +30.9% but revenues were impacted by the Russia-Ukraine crisis at the end of the quarter, with revenues of the Russian-Ukrainian business unit down around 20% in March and further decreasing while entering in the second quarter.

Revenues generated in Russia and Ukraine were around €50 million in FY 2021 and are now anticipated to record a decrease comprised between 30% and 40% in FY 2022 compared with prior year. Most of international digital service providers (DSPs) stopped monetization in Russia, which will negatively impact revenues generated locally. Business with local DSPs is also indirectly affected by the ruble depreciation, partially compensated by increased monetization. Believe operates with full compliance with international sanctions and recommendations and is closely monitoring their evolution to take any new required actions.

Outside Russia and Ukraine, business dynamics remained strong. Believe anticipates benefitting from positive structural market trends and continues to leverage the attractivity of its global digital platform model to nurture strong and profitable organic growth. As revenue growth presented some bumps in 2021 due to a comparison basis impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and a decelerating market growth, the Group anticipates a more normalized growth rate in FY 2022. Believe expects organic growth to reach +25% outside the Russia-Ukraine business, at the top end of the range announced for the 2021-2025 period at the IPO and an organic growth for the full Group of c.+20% in FY 2022. This includes a positive impact of around 2% related to the extension of service agreements concerning Play Two, Jo&Co, Think Music and VMAG, which have been concluded as part of the strategic partnerships signed with these companies in Q4 2021.

The Group is currently investing in the central platform and in its local teams and will continue throughout FY 2022 to fuel future profitable growth, while actively managing its investment cycle in the current environment. Priority remains to invest in reinforcing market position as the digitalization of the music market is growing. Believe anticipates therefore to maintain its Adjusted EBITDA margin around last year’s level (4%).

Overall, the Group is on track with its strategic roadmap to build the best development platform and confirms its mid-term trajectory, including a CAGR 2021-2025 comprised between +22% to +25% and Group Adjusted EBITDA of 5% to 7% by 2025, implying an Adjusted EBITDA margin of segments of 15%-16%, which corresponds to a ‘high-growth period’ margin as revenue increase is largely reinvested. Believe remains confident in its capacity to achieve its long-term objective to reach Group Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15%.

Webcast:
We will host a webcast https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tboi3p5s and conference call on Wednesday, May 4 starting at 9:00 a.m. CET. Denis Ladegaillerie, our Founder and CEO, and Xavier Dumont, our Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will present Q1 2022 revenues and answer questions addressed in the call or submitted through the webcast. All information related to the interim results are available on our investor website: Financials | Believe

Conference call details:

France, Paris: +33 (0)1 70 91 87 04; United Kingdom, London: +44 121 281 80 04; United States, New York: +1 718 705 8796

Conference ID: No conference ID needed; participants will be greeted by an operator.

2022 financial agenda:
20 June 2022: Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

3 August 2022: H1 2022 earnings - Press release to be issued after market close

3 November 2022: Q3 2022 revenues - Press release to be issued after market close

Investor Relations & Financial media
Emilie MEGEL

investors@believe.com
Tel: +33 1 53093391
Cell: + 33 6 07099860

Press Relations
Yaël CHIARA
yael.chiara@believe.com
Kelly MARTIN
kelly.martin@agenceproches.com
Mobile : +33 6 63 52 94 74

Appendix

  1. Revenue breakdown between digital and non-digital sales

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Digital sales

90%

92%

92%

90%

93%

Non-digital sales

10%

8%

8%

10%

7%

  1. Digital sales growth

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Digital sales

+26.0%

+41.7%

+30.4%

+35.9%

+35.3%

Non-digital sales

+29.6%

+17.2%

-1.5%

-3.1%

-6.5%

About Believe
Believe is one of the world’s leading digital music companies. Believe’s mission is to develop independent artists and labels in the digital world by providing them the solutions they need to grow their audience at each stage of their career and development. Believe’s passionate team of digital music experts around the world leverages the Group’s global technology platform to advise artists and labels, distribute and promote their music. Its 1,430 employees in more than 50 countries aim to support independent artists and labels with a unique digital expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. Believe offers its various solutions through a portfolio of brands including TuneCore, Nuclear Blast, Naïve, Groove Attack and AllPoints. Believe is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: BLV. ISIN: FR0014003FE9).
www.believe.com

Forward Looking statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the prospects and growth strategies of Believe and its subsidiaries (the “Group”). These statements include statements relating to the Group’s intentions, strategies, growth prospects, and trends in its results of operations, financial situation and liquidity. Although such statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates that the Group considers reasonable, they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ from those anticipated in such statements due to a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Group’s filings with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) which are available on the website of Believe (www.believe.com). Prospective information contained in this press release is given only as of the date hereof. Other than as required by law, the Group expressly disclaims any obligation to update its forward-looking statements in light of new information or future developments.
Some of the financial information contained in this press release is not IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) accounting measures.



1 Organic change accounts for revenue growth at a like-for-like perimeter and at constant exchange rate.

2 Source : 2022 Global Music report, IFPI (March 2022)


Attachment


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Canada wins final round-robin games, will face Norway in mixed doubles playoffs

    GENEVA — Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant won their final preliminary matches Thursday at the world mixed doubles curling championship to finish second in their group and set up a playoff showdown with Norway. Peterman and Gallant, who were already guaranteed a playoff berth heading into the final day of round-robin games, thumped Australia 10-2 and downed the United States 8-5 to finish second in Group B at 8-1. Scotland also won both of its matches Thursday to finish atop the group

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Jon Rahm part of six-way tie for the lead in Mexico Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the

  • Golden Knights face uncertain future after big gamble goes bust

    While they rode the high of winning for four years, the Golden Knights' odds for future success are now far from a sure thing.

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Raptors fans in 'Jurassic Park' boo 'fake fans' for leaving Game 6 early

    The passionate fans in Jurassic Park weren’t the only ones who had a bone to pick with the lucky few who got to take in the game from the inside Scotiabank Arena.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 1 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • ‘Digimon Survive’ is finally coming

    Ready to join the Digimon crew and shape your own story?

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Houston Texans select Metchie III in second round of NFL draft

    The Houston Texans won't have to wait long for Canadian John Metchie III. Houston traded up with the Cleveland Browns to select the Alabama star receiver in the second round, No. 44 overall, of the 2022 NFL draft Friday night. The Texans made the move despite Metchie suffering a season-ending knee injury in the Tide's 41-24 SEC title win over Georgia on Dec. 4. "As far as my recovery, I will be good to play football in July," Metchie told reporters during a videoconference. "I'll be good to go,

  • Panthers blanks Sens, secure NHL's best record, home ice

    OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored twice and Spencer Knight stopped 27 shots for his second career shutout as the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 4-0 on Thursday night. With the victory and Nashville’s 5-4 shootout win over Western Conference-leading Colorado (56-18-7), the Panthers (58-17-6) clinched their first Presidents' Trophy for the best record in the regular season and home ice advantage throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs. Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett also scored f