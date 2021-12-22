The very best TV shows of 2021 from It’s A Sin to Mare of Easttown

Olly Alexander and Lydia West in It’s A Sin (Channel 4)

2021 - not exactly a banner year, all things considered, but at least it managed to deliver on the television front, providing us with compelling distractions from whatever fresh hell was kicking off in the world outside. We sobbed through It’s A Sin, started to concoct elaborate conspiracy theories involving burner phones and DNA reveals every time Line of Duty’s credits rolled and got tangled up in Mare of Easttown’s compelling whodunnit.

From the return of Succession to brilliant literary adaptations and groundbreaking documentaries, these are our TV highlights.

Time

(BBC/Matt Squire)

This three-part series showcased Jimmy McGovern’s storytelling at its most devastating, starring Sean Bean as Mark, a teacher serving a sentence for killing a cyclist while drunk driving, and Stephen Graham as Eric, an upstanding prison officer whose principles are stretched to breaking point when his own son’s safety is on the line. Both leads gave indelible performance, buoyed by a brilliant supporting cast that included Hannah Walters (married to Graham IRL) as Eric’s wife, Siobhan Finneran as the prison chaplain and Jack McMullen as Mark’s young cellmate, whose subplot formed one of the most heartbreaking storylines (no mean feat) in this damning indictment of a broken system.

BBC iPlayer

It’s A Sin

(Channel 4)

Russell T. Davies’s story of five friends coming of age against the shadow of the Aids crisis in the Eighties was moving, funny, angry and heartbreaking all at once. The core cast - Olly Alexander as Ritchie, Nathaniel Curtis as Ash, Omari Douglas as Roscoe, Lydia West as Jill, a character based on Davies’s own best friend, and Callum Scott Howells as Colin - all gave star-making performances, backed up by some brilliant cameos (particularly from Neil Patrick Harris as Colin’s boss, who becomes - spoiler alert - the first in a series of devastating casualties) and a nuanced turn from Keeley Hawes as Ritchie’s conservative mother. Watching each of its five episodes, it was hard not to be overwhelmed by a sense of waste, but Davies’ script often managed to smuggle glimmers of hope and solidarity into even the most tragic moments. It first aired in January, and we’ve not stopped thinking about it since. A future classic, surely.

All4

The Underground Railroad

(Kyle Kaplan/Amazon Studios)

This staggering adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel cemented director Barry Jenkins’ reputation as one of the most talented, versatile and endlessly surprising filmmakers working right now. Avoiding all the usual tropes and pitfalls of a Hollywood-ised take on slavery, Jenkins found new (and nuanced) ways to tackle the story of Cora (played by newcomer Thuso Mbedu) and her idealistic friend Caesar (a striking performance by Londoner Aaron Pierre, who’s next set to voice the young Mufasa in Jenkins’ Lion King prequel) as they escape from a cotton plantation, traversing different states on a subterranean rail network. A real achievement.

Amazon

Succession

(Graeme Hunter)

Few series this year were greeted with the feverish anticipation that this third outing for the billionaire Roy family and all their corporate hangers-on received, but such is the power of Jesse Armstrong’s brilliantly tragi-comic saga. Luckily, series three lived up to the hype, increasingly pushing its characters to emotional extremes as battle lines were drawn between patriarch Logan (Brian Cox) and his son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and the threat of a government inquiry into the cruise ship scandal loomed. Perhaps best of all was Matthew Macfadyen as ‘terminal’ Tom Wambsgans, a man stoically realising that yes, his awful in-laws expect him to take the wrap, and no, his wife Shiv (Sarah Snook) probably doesn’t love him at all. Give the man an Emmy!

NOW

Line of Duty

(BBC)

That ‘H’ reveal might not have pleased every single one of the 12.8 million viewers that tuned in for the finale, but God, wasn’t the sixth series of Jed Mercurio’s bent copper bonanza a nerve-shredding, exhilarating ride? The culmination of a sprawling conspiracy that spanned multiple seasons, AC-12’s most acronym-heavy outing yet encompassed car park shoot outs, a true crime podcast and Kelly Macdonald saying “no comment” in 34 different ways during one interrogation scene, plus the ultimate red herring in the form of a passport photo of James Nesbitt. All this, and a Bafta-worthy supporting performance from Anna Maxwell Martin as DCS Patricia Carmichael, passive aggression incarnate in a roll neck jumper. Mother of God, it was fun.

BBC iPlayer

Uprising

(BBC/Rogan Productions)

Steve McQueen and James Rogan’s documentary series wove together rarely-seen archive footage, contemporary music and powerful first-person testimonies to explore the New Cross Fire, the Black People’s Day of Action and the Brixton riots from a multitude of perspectives. These three events took place in quick succession at the start of 1981, and have shaped race relations in the UK ever since, but had never before been examined in such depth on primetime television. Each film was deeply nuanced, each testimony filled with striking details that linger in the mind long after watching, and the series made a fascinating companion piece to McQueen’s anthology of films, Small Axe.

BBC iPlayer

The White Lotus

(Sky Atlantic / HBO)

So acutely observed as to be almost painful, this pitch-black comedy from Mike White introduced us to a hellish cohort of wealthy, entitled guests at a heavenly Haiwaiian resort, then proceeded to relentlessly skewer all their self-delusions, privileges and prejudices. Jennifer Coolidge was a real standout as the outlandishly kaftan-ed Tanya, imbuing her brilliant comedy performance with a deep sympathy; another was Murray Bartlett as hotel manager Armond, whose one-week descent from affable employee to vengeful man defecating in a suitcase was staggering to behold.

NOW

The Flight Attendant

(Sky / HBO Max)

This darkly comic thriller was a hell of a ride, anchored by a dazzling lead performance from Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco. As flight attendant Cassie, who wakes up after a night out with handsome passenger Alex (Michiel Huisman) only to realise she’s lying next to his dead body, she expertly handled the series’ tonal shifts, which required her to veer from screwball comedy to psychodrama in the blink of a smudgily lined eye. Prestige TV sometimes takes itself far too seriously, but The Flight Attendant did exactly the opposite - and was all the more enjoyable for it.

NOW

Mare of Easttown

(© 2021 Home Box Office, Inc. Al)

Kate Winslet delivered a career-best performance as a weary detective grappling with grief in the wake of her son’s suicide in this absorbing, emotionally eviscerating mini-series from showrunner Brad Ingelsby. A native of Easttown, Ingelsby’s writing nailed the sometimes claustrophobic, sometimes comforting closeness of a small town, and expertly conjured up a tangled network of characters with painfully real motivations and flaws. The central mystery of who killed 17-year-old Erin kept us guessing until the devastating final act, but it’s that last shot of Mare ascending the ladder to her attic, having tentatively come to terms with her son’s death, that has stayed with us since the show concluded this summer.

NOW

Help

(Brian Sweeney)

A handful of TV dramas have already attempted to grapple with the impact of the Covid pandemic, and many more will probably do so in years to come, but this furious indictment of the government’s response to the care home crisis from Jack Thorne will surely go down as one of the best. Off-screen friends Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham were on emotionally devastating form as Sarah, a care worker, and Tony, a man with early onset Alzheimer’s, and despite the harrowing subject matter, their easy rapport pierced the gloom with flashes of humour. Urgent, necessary viewing.

All4

Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK

(BBC/World of Wonder/Guy Levy)

God save the (drag) queens. The second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK burst onto our screens just when we needed it most, in the throes of a gloomy locked-down January, its unique combination of silliness, shade and surrealism (where else would you find an episode dedicated to staging an Andrew Lloyd Webber pastiche titled Rats: The Rusical?) acting like a rush of serotonin. Soon we were all singing along to girl band challenge banger UK Hun, its nonsensical lyrics a salve for pandemic-frazzled minds, and responding to anything mildly inconvenient by channelling Tayce’s “the cheek, the nerve, the gall, the audacity and the gumption.”

BBC iPlayer

Starstruck

(BBC)

Rose Matafeo’s rom-com played out like a millennial, gender-swapped Notting Hill. Jessie (Matafeo) meets Tom (Nikesh Patel) in the men’s loos on a rubbish New Year’s Eve night out; soon they’re snogging in an Uber. Tale as old as time - except that Tom is a reasonably successful actor with designs on Hollywood (and a terrifying agent, played by Minnie Driver in a wonderful cameo). Can she make things work with the man whose phone number she has saved under “Tom Famous”? Starstruck felt fresh, funny and surprisingly relatable for a show about falling for a film star. Thank God series two is on the way.

BBC iPlayer

Motherland

(BBC/Merman/Scott Kershaw)

The jumpers were much chicer this time around but Motherland’s one-liners were as sharply honed as ever, skewering everything from the scramble for secondary school places - Julia (Anna Maxwell Martin)’s attempts to win over a nun with a miraculous conversion to Catholicism went as well as you’d imagine - to World Book Day costumes, with Amanda (Lucy Punch) sending her little darling Manus to school dressed... as Connell from Normal People. Throw in Julia’s unrequited infatuation with handyman Garry and Kevin (Paul Ready)’s inevitable divorce from his forever-off screen wife Jill and you had the show’s strongest series yet.

BBC iPlayer

Vigil

(BBC)

Yes, the plot may have taken some preposterous turns, and Suranne Jones’ DCI Amy Silva’s hair remained unfeasibly shiny while she was trapped in a nuclear submarine without easy access to straighteners, but Vigil had us hooked from the opening episode, which broke one of the cardinal rules of telly by killing off top-billed star Martin Compston in the first moments. Things only got more stressful from there - not least in the penultimate episode’s nerve-shredding cliffhanger, which saw Silva trapped in a torpedo tube, about to be launched into the North Sea.

BBC iPlayer

The Pursuit of Love

(Theodora Films Limited & Moonage Pictures Limited/Robert Viglasky)

Emily Mortimer’s riotous adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s glorious novel brimmed with mischievous Mitfordian spirit, clearly made with a wry affection for the source material. Lily James and Emily Beecham made a winning pair as Linda and Fanny, cousins, best pals and diametrical opposites, temperament wise, with Andrew Scott giving yet another scene-stealing performance as their artsy neighbour Lord Merlin, a bonkers aristo with a penchant for dyeing his pet pigeons in bright hues. With its contemporary song cues and enjoyably off-kilter direction (also by Mortimer) it couldn’t have felt further from your usual run-of-the-mill Sunday night period piece.

BBC iPlayer

We Are Lady Parts

(Channel 4)

Writer-director Nida Manzoor’s series about an all-female, all-Muslim punk band and their unlikely new guitarist Amina, a straight-laced microbiology PhD student with a shrine to Don McLean hidden in her wardrobe, buzzed with an irresistible anarchic energy, confidently zipping between genres to generate one of this year’s most original comedies. Manzoor conjured up immediately memorable characters that it was impossible not to root for, plus the music (with sample song titles including Voldemort Under My Headscarf and No One’s Gonna Honour Kill My Sister But Me) was pretty great too.

All4

Framing Britney Spears

(Sky)

Arriving at the start of the year, this New York Times-produced documentary opened the floodgates for a whole slew of bandwagon-jumping documentaries about Britney Spears’ conservatorship - which only really served to highlight how much better this one was. Using a blend of archive footage (much of which has aged appallingly, like clips of a male journalist asking creepy questions about her body) and interviews (including a sit-down with her former assistant, Felicia Culotta), it carefully pieced together the star’s meteoric rise and subsequent descent into tabloid hell, pursued relentlessly by paparazzi, and questioned father Jamie Spears’ control over the conservatorship (which subsequently ended in November).

NOW

Scenes From A Marriage

(HBO / Sky Atlantic)

Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain delivered an acting masterclass across the five episodes of this re-working of Ingmar Bergman’s influential 1973 series, playing a long-term couple who are constantly cycling through various shades of recrimination and reconciliation: they fight, they break up, they almost reconcile - then a careless remark sharpened by years of resentment brings them back to square one. It was emotionally gruelling viewing, yes, but Isaac and Chastain’s awards-worthy double act made it exhilarating at the same time.

NOW

This Way Up

(Channel 4)

It seems unfair that we only get to spend three hours (broken down into six half-hour chunks) with siblings Aine (Aisling Bea) and Shona (Sharon Horgan) in each series of This Way Up: as soon as you encounter this funny, fraught sister act, their conversations filled with affectionate salvos of in-jokes and insults, you’ll want to hang out with them for as long as possible. Season two flipped the pair’s usual dynamic somewhat, with Aine tentatively finding her feet and Shona’s now long-distance relationship with fiancé Vish (Aasif Mandvi) faltering, but remained a moving, hilarious study of sisterhood and mental health, likely to make you dissolve into giggles one moment then cry the next.

All4

Maid

(RICARDO HUBBS/NETFLIX)

Some Netflix series are rolled out with all the pomp and ceremony of a pop star’s global comeback tour, others fly under the radar and rely on word of mouth success and, you know, actually being really, really great to climb the streamer’s most-watched chart. Maid, produced by Margot Robbie’s production outfit LuckyChap, fell into the latter category. This sleeper hit starred Margaret Qualley as a woman fleeing an emotionally abusive partner and attempting to build a new life, with her young child in tow, with Qualley’s mum Andie MacDowell playing her on-screen mother. Both gave subtle, affecting performances, and the series’ nuanced, realistic portrayal of how insidious emotional abuse can be sparked important conversations, too.

Netflix

Squid Game

(YOUNGKYU PARK)

Speaking of Netflix sleeper hits, one minute no one had heard of Korean drama Squid Game, the next it was all anyone could talk about, reigning supreme in the streamer’s number one slot. Its simple but brutally effective concept - think the Hunger Games, but far bloodier and with a critique of capitalism smuggled in - managed to make previously innocuous childhood games like What’s The Time Mr Wolf (don’t get me started on that massive creepy robot child) and playing with marbles become nerve-shreddingly awful. Gripping, gruesome and genuinely original stuff.

Netflix

Stath Lets Flats

(Channel 4)

The third outing for Jamie Demetriou’s hapless estate agent Stath was a surreal delight from start to finish, firmly cementing his place in the pantheon of comic characters. Stath’s malapropisms remained as endearingly weird as ever (it’s been weeks and I can’t stop thinking about him stroppily responding to a question about his wellbeing by claiming he is “full of the boys of string”) but the series was no one-man show. Dean (Kiell Smith-Bynoe)’s constant state of detached bemusement was a real highlight (his disparaging eye rolls are unparalleled), and so was Sophie (Natasia Demetriou) and Al (Al Roberts)’s tentative will-they-won’t-they romantic subplot.

All4

The Great Pottery Throw Down

(© Mark Bourdillon)

This long-running pottery competition really found its groove this season, with Siobhán McSweeney (aka Derry Girls’ no-bulls**t nun Sister Michael) making a brilliant host - warm, hilarious but never in a look-at-me-doing-a-bit sort of way. We learnt all about raku firing (a tricky technique that uses combustible materials - one contestant used their own hair - to create smoky patterns), got unaccountably stressed out whenever a carefully sculpted creation fell to pieces in the kiln, and wept in solidarity whenever dungaree-wearing judge Keith Brymer Jones was moved to tears by a particularly lovely pot (which was very often indeed).

All4

This Is My House

(BBC/Expectation Entertainment)

Here’s a concept that just shouldn’t work: four people guide Stacey Dooley around a beautiful home, each one of them acting as if they are the lord or lady of the manor. Only one of them, however, really lives there - the others are just constructing an elaborate series of lies, for the sake of a £1,000 prize. After contestants take part in challenges ranging from a quick-fire question round (with Dooley demanding to know when bin day is, for example) to a tour of the local area, the celebrity judges must guess which of them is the one true homeowner. Somehow, this sub-Partridge pitch made strangely compelling, inadvertently hilarious telly, helped along by a panel very aware of the absurdity of it all.

BBC iPlayer