The very best things to drink with pancakes

pancakes - Getty Images

I love pancakes, not least because they are so versatile. You can make them for breakfast or brunch, as a mid-afternoon or late-night snack, or, of course, for dessert after a bigger meal. They’re easy (once you’ve got the knack of the flip), very inexpensive and popular with all age groups.

On Shrove Tuesday (21 February this year) I’ll certainly be whipping up a stack for a family treat and I’m looking forward to opening a decent bottle of wine to go with them.

But it won’t be a dry white, rosé or red. Pancake recipes almost always involve sweetness, whether it’s the simple sprinkle of sugar in a lemon-laced one, or more complex versions involving fresh fruit, caramel, Nutella and so on. Even that savoury staple with pancakes, bacon, usually involves a recipe that calls for maple syrup too. The wine needs to have a certain honeyed quality to match.

Best of all are the sweeter sparkling wines, namely Italy’s joyous Asti and its slightly more sophisticated sister Moscato d’Asti. Fizz works well with pancakes, cutting through the butter and batter, and it’s a good choice for a modest little party like Shrove Tuesday.

If you don’t want bubbles, turn to the golden dessert wines of Bordeaux for a treat, or a New World “sticky” like the one below.

Three of my recommendations here are either relatively low in alcohol, or don’t contain any at all, which makes them especially fitting with your flipping at a pancake breakfast, brunch or lunch.

Try these...

pancake wines

Bersano Moscato d’Asti 2021, Piedmont, Italy

5.3%, Waitrose, £8.99

A light, spritzy, medium-sweet white with a wonderfully refreshing flavour of crunchy green grapes and a dash of crisp acidity. This is a first-rate choice for simple pancakes with lemon and sugar. Note the low alcohol level.

Definition Sauternes 2014, Bordeaux, France

13%, Majestic, £11.99 for a half-bottle or £9.99 as part of a mixed six

A delectable Sauternes – imagine a cross between marmalade and lemon meringue pie. Luscious but fresh-tasting, it’s a serious treat, and although not cheap, a little goes a very long way. It is rich enough to stand up to chocolate/Nutella/bacon pancakes as well as simpler ones.

Story continues

Asda Extra Special Asti, Piedmont, Italy

7%, Asda, £7.50 Asti

A sweet sparkler from north-east Italy – tends to be under-rated. A decent one like this (which won silver at the International Wine Challenge 2022) is a delight. Frothy and honeyed with kiwi fruit and green grape flavours, it’s perfect to chill for pancakes and lemon, or pear and caramel pancakes.

Nozeco Sparkling NV, Les Grands Chais de France

0%, widely available including Morrisons, Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s and Co-op, from £3

I recommended this as a no-alc option for New Year, but it’s worth mentioning in this context too as its medium-sweet style and soft peachiness are a lovely match for pancakes. For breakfast, then, perhaps…

Brown Brothers Orange Muscat & Flora 2022, Victoria, Australia

9.5%, Tesco, £8.50 for a half-bottle

Orange blossom, fresh oranges, candied peel and lemon pith mingle in this unusual blend of two grapes. It’s sweet but quite delicate and would suit pancake recipes that include fruit like pears or apricots.