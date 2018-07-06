The very best ‘it’s coming home’ memes as England dream of World Cup glory

For anyone living in England, it’s been impossible to escape Three Lions over the past few days.

As confidence in Gareth Southgate’s team as grown – and especially since the penalty shootout victory over Colombia on Tuesday – fans have taken on the “it’s coming home” chorus from Baddiel, Skinner and the Lightning Seeds’ 1996 anthem and used it at every available opportunity.

Nowhere is this more evident than on Twitter, where the song has been the inspiration for what is surely the meme of the tournament.

READ MORE: Trippier unfazed by criticism of streetwise England

READ MORE: Southgate set for new England deal

READ MORE: More than 275,000 Colombia fans demand England game be replayed

Perhaps the mostly wide shared has been this, featuring everyone’s favourite sitcom monkey.

Speaking of sitcoms, this is a belter.

Probably the best one yet 😂😂😂 It’s Coming Home. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/J6YwcwacjM — Scott Richards (@ScottRichardss) July 5, 2018

In fact, the song seems a particularly good fit for all sorts of British comedy classics.

Story Continues

Had to jump on the bandwagon, the only way I knew how…#ItsComingHomepic.twitter.com/9LtDNxiupA — Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) July 5, 2018

Hollywood movies have also been given the Three Lions treatment.

Literally spent half an hour teaching myself iMovie to do this. What have I become. pic.twitter.com/KcVWssYoac — Ed Cumming (@edcumming) July 4, 2018

As England fans and Andy Dufresne know, hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies.

#itscominghome @england A post shared by Times New Roadman (@timesnewroadman) on Jul 3, 2018 at 4:21am PDT

Kids’ favourite Peppa Pig didn’t excape.

The effort being put in by some meme makers was quite something.

What if I told you it's coming home? pic.twitter.com/sUjxFLkGJo — Puppy (@puppyvybes) July 3, 2018

Even former England players have been sharing the memes.

In summary: it’s coming home.