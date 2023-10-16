The Very Best Anti-Chafing Sticks and Creams of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

The BodyGlide Anti-Chafe and Moisturizing Balm took the top spot for its lightweight feel, long-lasting wear, and amazing value.

People / Kevin Liang

Chafed skin is uncomfortable and unpleasant. It can ruin a workout or diminish the joy of wearing your favorite dress. With the right chafing cream, you can soothe hotspots like your inner thighs so they won’t chafe as you walk, run, swim, or bike.

“The key to prevent and treat chafing is to further minimize friction,” board-certified dermatologist Dr. Margarita Lolis tells PEOPLE. “The goal of anti-chafing products is to coat the skin, which creates a protective barrier. The idea is to keep the skin lubricated to minimize friction.” Dr. Lolis recommends looking for chafing creams containing ingredients such as zinc oxide, petrolatum, dimethicone, and glycerin.

Our PEOPLE Tested team tried out more than a dozen different chafing creams, from balms and sticks to sprays and lotions. We applied the creams on hot spots — anything from inner thighs to the underarm area — and went about our favorite activities. We noted how the chafing products felt on our skin and, most importantly, whether it prevented chafing and irritation.

Keep reading to discover the best anti-chafing creams, sticks, and balms, as well as more insight into our testing process.



Best Overall: BodyGlide For Her Anti Chafe and Moisturizing Balm

Buy at Amazon.com

Buy at Target.com

Pros

This anti-chafe stick is fragrance-free and glides on like deodorant.

The formula feels super lightweight but just tacky enough to be effective.

The small stick makes it easy to reapply on the go (although we didn't even need to reapply during our testing).

We didn't notice any residue or stains on clothing from this product.



Cons

There's simply nothing we didn't love about this chafing balm!

Some anti-chafing products go on so thick, it’s almost easier to deal with the chafing that might ensue during a workout. But this lightweight balm from BodyGlide is a game-changer. We tried this out during some of the most hot and humid days and were pleased to see how well it stood up — whether we spent the day on the beach, at work, or the gym.

Story continues

The BodyGlide greatly reduced chafing between the inner thighs, and it glides on just like your favorite deodorant. We applied two to five strokes on each inner thigh and were good to go for the entire day — an amazing achievement considering just how humid it gets in New York City. We liked that it was fragrance-free, so no one but us knew we had it on; also a bonus if you’re concerned about it mixing with other scents you might be wearing.

This product is light but just tacky enough to be effective. It smoothed beautifully over the skin with no streaks, clumps, or residue. We might have reapplied sunscreen several times that day, but the BodyGlide stayed in our bag. It also stayed put — there was no residue or stains on clothing. In short (and in shorts), where has this been all our lives? We’d be willing to pay far more than the price tag for this level of relief.

Price at time of publish: $11

Type: Balm/stick | Fragrance-free: Yes | Key ingredients: Vitamins A, B, E, F | Size: 1.5 oz.

Best Overall, Runner Up: Vaseline All-Over Body Balm Jelly Stick

Buy at Amazon.com

Buy at Target.com

Pros

The small stick made it super easy to apply, almost like lip balm, and is easy to carry around.

Not only does it prevent chafing, but it also helps relieves existing irritation.

At around $6, it offers great value for the price.

Cons

We weren't super keen on the consistency, which felt more greasy compared to some other chafing balms.

It did leave subtle marks and reside on clothing during our testing.

We found the fragrance-free stick formula very easy to apply, almost like we were applying lip balm with its convenience and precision. It stayed in place, too. While we did feel the chafing effects start to wear off due to sweating about 30 to 40 minutes in, it was still effective enough for an uninterrupted workout.

We applied this to our inner thighs when we went on runs — wearing shorts with about a 5-inch inseam — and found the Vaseline was very effective in preventing chafing. We didn’t experience any irritation or discomfort when using it. It is greasy (it’s Vaseline, after all) so it did leave some marks on our shorts. It wasn’t so noticeable, though, and the benefits far outweigh any slight residue left on our workout gear.

Aside from any anti-chafing properties, the Vaseline soothed our skin. We even noticed that past chafing marks appeared less irritated. The stick formula can be stored in a pocket or bag, so it’s easy to make this a seamless addition to your workout routine. At just around $6, it’s an incredible value for the price.

Price at time of publish: $5.99

Type: Stick | Fragrance-free: Yes | Key ingredients: Petrolatum, paraffin, ozokerite, cetearyl alcohol, | Size: 1.4 oz.

Best Budget: Gold Bond Friction Defense Stick

Buy at Amazon.com

Buy at Target.com

Pros

The stick balm applies easily to the skin and we appreciated the large surface area to cover more ground quickly.

We didn't need to reapply while doing our everyday activities, which included walking and light exercise.

The formula goes on creamy and doesn't clump, leave any residue, and it stood up to sweat, humidity, and even some pool time.

Cons

While it goes on creamy, it does feel a bit tackier than other chafing balms.

Those doing more intense workouts like running may feel the need to reapply.

It doesn’t get any easier than applying this deodorant-style stick from Gold Bond. It glides beautifully across the skin, and the large surface area makes for even quicker work of application. We didn’t even feel the need to reapply while doing our normal daily activities. We enjoyed a friction-free day that consisted of regular walking and a light exercise routine, though runners might feel the need to reapply at some point.

It goes on creamy with just a hint of tackiness, though it’s not at all unpleasant. It feels moisturizing on the skin. We didn’t experience any clumping or residue, and it stood up to sweat, humidity, and even a bit of time in the pool.

At just around $6, it’s a great value. It’s budget-friendly enough to keep on hand even if you use it occasionally to stop clothing from chafing, though it’s effective enough to get you through more active workouts, too.

Price at time of publish: $5.29 (orig. $5.99)

Type: Stick | Fragrance-free: Yes | Key ingredients: Aloe, zinc oxide | Size: 1.76 oz.

Best Lightweight: BodyGlide Original Anti-Chafe Balm

Buy at Amazon.com

Buy at Target.com

Pros

It feels super light and smooth on skin — we barely even noticed it.

Because of the stick design, it's easy to apply even in hard-to-reach spots

We didn't experience any transfer on our clothing during use.

Cons

The top wouldn’t stay securely on during our testing period.

It wears off faster in very hot weather compared to some others we tested.

If inner-thigh chafing is getting in the way of your summer fun, give BodyGlide Original Anti-Chafe Balm a try. We did so during a hot and humid spell and found it kept us mostly chafe-free at the beach, on a walk, and even while playing pickleball.

We love how easy the balm is to apply even in hard-to-reach spots — just glide it on as you would a stick deodorant. We noticed that there was far less chafing on our inner thighs. The fragrance-free balm felt super light on our skin, almost like it wasn’t there at all — we even had trouble seeing where we had just applied it! It didn’t transfer to our clothing, either, which is a bonus.

This balm has lasting power, though it did wear off faster on those hot, humid days. But it’s so easy to reapply when needed, so it wasn’t really an issue, although we did notice the top didn’t really stay securely on the balm, which made toting it along for the day a bit of a hassle. Still, for its lightweight effectiveness and budget-friendly price, we’ll find a way to keep that cap on if it means having chafe-free thighs.

Price at time of publish: $10.99

Type: Stick | Fragrance-free: Yes | Key ingredients: Caprylic/Capric triglyceride, Vitamin E | Size: 1.5 oz.

Best for Exercise: Chamois Butt'r Original Anti-Chafe Cream

Buy at Amazon.com

Buy at Walmart.com

Pros

The smooth, creamy formula is not greasy and contains no parabens, phthalates, gluten, or artificial fragrances.

Our skin even felt more hydrated after using this cream.

It lasted for an entire long, sweaty summer run — we didn't need to reapply.

Cons

Some may prefer a stick for easier reapplication as needed.

The generously sized tube is too big for a carry-on bag.

The Chamois Butt’r cream came out of the squeeze tube smoothly and was easy to apply to hot spots where we experience chafing: inner thighs, underarms, and on our chest where a sports bra rests. Our tester has used sticks in the past for ease of application, but they found the tube was just as easy.

We liked how smooth and creamy it felt when applied to the skin, like a thicker sunscreen but not greasy. Our skin felt hydrated, and there was just a hint of scent. It didn’t transfer to clothing, which was a bonus. Even on a long, sweaty summer run, we didn’t have to stop halfway through the reapply — the cream stayed put.

This cream is relatively pricey compared to some others on the list, but given the generous 8 oz. tube and that we only had to apply it once during a run, we think it’s worth it.

Price at time of publish: $14.93

Type: Cream | Key Ingredients: Water, paraffin, aloe, lanolin | Size: 8 oz.

Best Moisturizing: Cremo Women's Anti Friction Body Stick

Buy at Amazon.com

Buy at Walmart.com

Pros

The formula makes the skin feel moisturized and there's even a nice cooling effect.

It held up on long walks, runs, and even a rowing session, without reapplying.

The light, fresh scent doesn't feel overpowering.

Cons

We felt it was a bit greasy upon application and we had to rub it in well to avoid clumping.

It can melt and get a bit messy in the container.

The stick formula is very easy to glide on, just like deodorant. We found it took just one application — we used it on our inner thighs — to stay comfortable all day. Not only was there no chafing, but our skin also felt incredibly moisturized.

We tried the Cremo for various activities and found it worked like a charm for all. It does feel a bit greasy when you first apply it, and you do have to rub it in to avoid clumping. It also melts rather easily in its container, so the cap can get a bit messy. Still, it’s a small price to pay for such a great product. A little goes a long way; it spreads quickly and got on the hem of our shorts at first, but it cleaned up easily.

We didn’t have to wear shorts under dresses when we applied Cremo, and it stood up to sweaty walks, runs, and even a rowing session. It has a light, fresh scent that’s not at all overpowering. We liked the cooling effect of the cream and were happy to feel our legs glide, not chafe against each other.

Price at time of publish: $9.59

Type: Stick | Fragrance-free: Natural fragrance | Key Ingredients: Zinc oxide, shea butter, essential oils | Size: 2.25 oz.

Best for Groin: Dznuts Pro Chamois Cream

Buy at Walmart.com

Buy at Dz-nuts.com

Pros

Lasted throughout long, sweaty runs.

The formula has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties.

It absorbs quickly without any clumping or residue.

Cons

It leaves your hands feeling chalky after application.

We did have to reapply after 30 minutes in the pool.

It's one of the more expensive options we tested.

This cream serves as a replacement for the baby powder our tester had previously — and unsuccessfully — been using to cut down on inner thigh chafing. They tried it out during some of the hottest, most humid weather and were pleased with the results.

This cream is easy to apply; just spread about a finger or two of the stuff and spread near the groin, inner thighs, or wherever else you want to prevent chafing. It feels a little chalky, but we felt this ensured it would stay put and it did. We used it before runs and even before swimming; we applied it at least 10 minutes before we got in the water to aid absorption.

We experienced far less chafing with this cream even on long runs; no more painful chafing and irritation on the inner thighs. We like that it has anti-inflammatory properties as well as anti-fungal and antibacterial to reduce the chance of infection from chafing and irritation. This cream has a light, powdery scent, but it’s not overpowering at all.

The cream goes on a bit greasy and leaves our hands feeling a bit chalky, but it absorbs quickly without any clumps or residue. It made our skin feel refreshed and nourished. We did have to reapply after 30 minutes in the pool, but it lasted through longer sweaty runs.

Price at time of publish: $24

Type: Cream | Fragrance-free: No | Key Ingredients: Water, glycerin, dimethicone, natural extracts | Size: 4 oz.

Best Everyday: Megababe Thigh Rescue Anti-Chafe Stick

Buy at Amazon.com

Buy at Target.com

Pros

It feels light and moisturizing so thighs glide instead of chafe.

We loved how it dries clear and quickly with no shine.

We found it safe to use on sensitive skin, even with the light citrus scent.

It didn't rub off on clothing or leave any unwanted residue.

Cons

It can require reapplication after a few hours on hotter days.

The consistency is a bit clumpy when first applied, but it feels great once rubbed in.

Wearing bike shorts underneath dresses and skirts can only go so far in preventing chafing. We tried out Megababe Thigh Rescue during a humid heat wave and noticed a big difference.

This deodorant-like stick is easy to apply once you get used to the consistency — though it’s a stick formula, it’s very soft and a bit clumpy when you glide it onto your skin. But give it a minute, because it rubs in beautifully and dries completely clear with no shine. It doesn’t rub off on clothing, either. We found on cooler days and shorter walks that we didn’t need to reapply. On hotter days, it will start to wear off after a few hours, but reapplication is rather simple.

Our tester has sensitive skin and didn't have any issues despite its light citrus scent. And since it feels smooth and silky on our skin without a hint of stickiness, they’ll likely continue to use it. At $14, it’s totally worth it for chafe-free thighs.

Price at time of publish: $13.99

Type: Stick | Fragrance-free: No | Key ingredients: Aloe, pomegranate seed extract, grapeseed oil, ginger root extracts, orange oil | Size: 2.12 oz.

Best for Swimming: SBR Skin Slick Continuous Spray Lubricant

Buy at Amazon.com

Pros

It prevents chafing even while sweating or swimming.

The spray makes it easy to apply and take with you — no melting!

The formula can also be used to alleviate uncomfortable rubbing in shoes and prevent blisters.

Cons

You may have to reapply every two to three hours.

It feels a bit greasy upon initial application.

You might think applying an anti-chafing product is futile if you’re going swimming, but not so with the SBR Skin Slick. While you will have to reapply every two to three hours, this product does work to prevent chafing as you sweat and swim. We love that you can spray it from all angles — very helpful depending on the body part you’re trying to coat!

Our tester tried it out on their inner thighs to prevent chafing on a few hot and humid summer days when they were out walking, at the beach, and even doing some yard work. In every scenario, the product worked well, though they did need to reapply every two to three hours. The spray bottle makes it easy to reapply, though, and you won’t have to worry about it melting if we pack it in your bag. Another use for this product is for blister prevention: Spray it on areas where blisters typically form and it can help alleviate uncomfortable rubbing.

This fragrance-free spray might feel greasy for a minute when applying it, but it rubs in quite effortlessly. If you’re looking for something that feels more moisturizing, you might want to choose another product, but for its anti-chafing properties, SBR Skin works.

Price at time of publish: $15.30

Type: Spray | Fragrance-free: Yes | Key ingredients: Cyclopentasiloxane, dimethicone, propane, n-Butane | Size: 1.5 oz.

Best for Feet: Vermont's Original Bag Balm Original Skin Moisturizer

Buy at Amazon.com

Buy at Walmart.com

Pros

This balm effectively prevented blisters and hot spots as well as helped with inner-thigh chafing.

The formula very moisturizing upon application and it didn't melt or fade in the heat and humidity.

We found a little goes a long way, and the 4 oz. tub makes it a great value.

Cons

It has a petroleum jelly-like consistency which feels a little greasy at first (but this feeling does fade over time).

The container design makes it a bit messier for application compared to tube or stick designs.

Blisters are often par for the course with avid runners and walkers, but the Vermont Bag Balm can stop them in their tracks. The balm is a bit messier than a stick to apply, so be careful not to get it near your clothing and wash your hands afterward.

We noticed that the toe seams in our socks left less of a mark on our feet when we used this chafing cream. Even better? No blisters or even a hot spot formed. We also tried it while biking on our inner thighs and found that it kept the padded bike short liner firmly in place, which was a bonus.

The balm felt very moisturizing if not a bit greasy because it’s got a petroleum jelly-like consistency — a little goes a long way. However, it did blend nicely into the skin and felt less greasy over time. We were pleased to see that it didn’t melt or fade even in heat and humidity.

While it has no added fragrances, we noted the slighted medicinal scent from this. However, it was not overpowering, and it didn’t leave any stains or marks on clothing. We did notice that it caused a toenail to smudge post-pedicure, so give your toes plenty of time to dry before lubing up with this balm.

Price at time of publish: $9

Type: Balm | Fragrance-free: Yes | Key ingredients: Petrolatum, lanolin, paraffin wax, water, and 8-Hydroxyquinoline Sulfate (0.3%) | Size: 4 oz.

Related: The 10 Best Cycling Shorts, Tested and Reviewed

Best for Underarms: Zealios Betwixt Sports & Athletic Anti-Chafe Cream

Buy at Mikesbikes.com

Buy at Teamzealios.com

Pros

The cream makes it easy to get just where you need it, and a little goes a long way.

It was especially effective at preventing chafing where the sports bra rubs up against the underarm area.

No hot spots or irritation was noted after a 50 minute bike ride.

Cons

It can leave light grease stains on clothing (but no white marks).

The tube design can be inconvenient for reapplication, especially if you’re wearing bike gloves.

Sports bras are supportive until they start chafing your underarms and chest, then they can cause more harm than good. If you get hotspots where your sports bra chafes against your skin, the Zealios Betwixt Sports cream could be a game-changer.

Our tester used this product on their armpits and chest while road biking in hot weather. After about 40 to 50 minutes into their ride, no hot spots or irritations were popping up in these problem areas as they have in the past, which was impressive — and they found it to be especially effective in the underarm area. We did find that it left some grease stains, but no white marks. There is a mild smell, but it was barely noticeable.

Because it’s a cream, it’s easy to apply in specific areas without feeling sticky or crumbly like a stick formula might. The only issue is you’ll want to wash your hands after application. While it’s fine for a single application, the cream makes it difficult to reapply while on the go, especially if you’ve got biking gloves on. The good news is that the product worked well enough that we didn’t need to reapply. It’s fairly priced at $15, though it’s not a huge tube. However, a little seems to go a long way and you won’t risk applying too much, as you can with sticks.

Price at time of publish: $15

Type: Cream | Fragrance-free: Yes | Key ingredients: Water, aloe vera gel, glycerin | Size: 4 oz.

Things to Consider Before Buying Chafing Cream

Formula

Most of the chafing creams on our list glide on like a dream, but you’ll want to pick the formula — stick, balm, cream, etc. — you prefer and find easiest to apply. While most of these didn’t require reapplication unless we went in the water or sweated up a storm, you’ll want one that’s easy to apply while on the go (such as the BodyGlide Anti Chafe and Moisturizing Balm). If you travel often, you’ll also want to get a stick formula that’s 3 oz. or less so you can stow it in your carry-on.

Ingredients

You’ll see that many of the chafing creams on our list have long lists of ingredients. But what should you look for in creating a protective barrier for your skin?

“Zinc oxide tops my list because it creates a great barrier and also has anti-inflammatory properties,” says Dr. Lolis, adding that it’s also a common ingredient in diaper cream. “Petrolatum is effective because it helps reduce friction by allowing skin folds to gently glide when making contact.” Anfi-chafing products on our list that are made with zinc oxide include the Cremo Astonishingly Superior Women's Anti Friction Body Stick and Gold Bond's Friction Defense Stick. As for what to avoid, Dr. Lolis says to "try to stay away from anything scented and with formaldehyde or parabens.”

Price

If you use chafing cream daily, then you’ll want a product that gives you more bang for your buck. The selections on our best chafing creams list range in price from less than $5 to $24, so you’ve got options when choosing something that fits within your budget.

A little chafing cream goes a long way in most cases, though if you work out long or frequently, you might find that you’ll go through a bottle or tube fairly quickly. However, you might also consider that a chafe-free experience is indeed priceless and won’t mind spending more money on an effective product.

How We Tested

For this testing process, we relied on the expert advice from Debra Jaliman, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and an Assistant Professor of Dermatology at Mt. Sinai School of Medicine in New York City. Our PEOPLE Tested team then researched the best anti-chafing creams and balms on the market before settling on a list of 20 to put to the test.

Upon receiving each chafing cream, we unboxed and evaluated the formulation and consistency. We then applied the cream in chafe-prone areas at least four days a week, noting how easy it was to apply, how it felt on our skin, and whether there was any greasy residue or staining on our skin or clothing.

When pursuing various activities, from walking and running to biking and swimming, we noted how long the product remained effective and whether we had to reapply. We also took into consideration how portable each container was, how easy it was to apply on the go, and noted any setbacks with the packaging and formula, including if the cap stays on or if the balm melts when taking it outside.

After the testing period was complete, we rated each product on a 1 to 5 scale (5 being the best) against on the following attributes: ease of use, effectiveness, feel, and value. The balms and creams with the highest average scores earned a spot on this PEOPLE Tested list.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the fastest way to heal chafing?

The Cleveland Clinic recommends cleaning the irritated area using water and some mild soap, then dry gently. Apply some aloe vera gel to reduce pain and the chance of infection. Then, smooth on some petroleum jelly; this will soothe irritation and prevent further chafing. If the affected skin is in a moisture-prone area, consider sprinkling some cornstarch to absorb any excess. If possible, take a break from the activity that caused the chafing until your skin heals.

Can I use Vaseline as an anti-chafing cream?

“One of the best occlusive barrier products is Vaseline jelly,” says Dr. Justine Park. (Occlusive means that it helps create a protective barrier to keep skin hydrated and moisturized.) “Therefore, I recommend trying Vaseline jelly before spending money on a specific cream for chafing.” Dr. Park even recommends using diaper paste to prevent chafing because it also works to create an occlusive layer.

Is Aquaphor or Vaseline better for chafing?

While both products can be used to prevent chafing, Dr. Park says, “Vaseline (pure petroleum jelly) is completely occlusive, so it is likely a better solution for chafing than Aquaphor. However, Aquaphor is more cosmetically elegant, non-comedogenic (won’t clog pores), and does allow for oxygen exchange, so it could be a better option for those with chafing concerns who also suffer from folliculitis, ingrown hairs, acne, and/or jock itch.”

Take Our Word For It

Barbara Bellesi Zito is a contributing commerce writer for PEOPLE who specializes in beauty, lifestyle, and home topics with bylines in Apartment Therapy, Forbes, Real Simple, and more. For this story, she analyzed the insights on more than a dozen chafing creams as provided by our team of testers. She relied on Dr. Debra Jaliman, Dr. Justine Park, and Dr. Margarita Lolis for their advice on what to look for when purchasing the best chafing creams for your needs.







Meet Our Experts







What Is PEOPLE Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.