Verve Ventures & UTA Independent Group Team For Stephen Belber’s Corey Stoll Movie ‘What We Do Next’

EXCLUSIVE: Verve Ventures and UTA Independent Film Group have come together to represent domestic sales on the feature film What We Do Next, from filmmaker and playwright Stephen Belber.

The movie, starring Corey Stoll, Karen Pittman (AppleTV’s The Morning Show) and Michelle Veintimilla (Netflix’s Seven Seconds, Fox’s Gotham as Firefly) was shot in Louisville, Kentucky during the pandemic and wrapped last month.

The emotional drama follows a local New York City politician who is forced to navigate a complicated past as she climbs the political ladder. Power constantly shifts among the three characters as they fight for their version of the truth.

Chris Mangano, Merry-Kay Poe, and Max Neace produced the film, which is a coproduction between Poe’s Unbridled Films and Mangano’s Mangano Movies & Media. Belber, Brian Tanke, Steve Poe, and Matt Bronson are EPs and Pulitzer Prize winning author Lynn Nottage is serving as CoProducer.

“I can’t express my gratitude enough to the producers for finding the will, money, can-do attitude, Covid-navigation skills and faith in the project that it took to make this movie happen. We’ve assembled a truly talented cast, and hope to come out the other end with a dynamic, intense, and utterly unique film,” said Belber.

Belber’s plays have been produced on Broadway and in over 25 countries. He was also an actor and Associate Writer on the multiple award-winning The Laramie Project, and Co-Writer/actor on The Laramie Project: Ten Years Later. Belber’s scripted movies include HBO’s O.G. starring Jeffrey Wright, Management starring Jennifer Aniston, and Match starring Patrick Stewart, the last two of which he also directed. His TV writing credits include Rescue Me, Law & Order: SVU, Tommy, The First, and pilots for HBO, F/X, TNT, USA, ABC & History Channel. Belber is currently writing a pilot for John Krasinski’s Sunday Night Productions and Paramount. He is represented by Verve and Kaplan/Perrone.

Stoll is repped by UTA and Suskin Management. Pittman is represented by TalentWorks, Vault Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson. Veintimilla is represented by the Gersh Agency

