Verve Signs Jeymes Samuel As He Preps Helming Debut ‘The Harder They Fall’ For Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: After a lengthy pursuit by all the agencies, writer/director/musician Jeymes Samuel has signed with Verve. Samuel is about to make his feature directorial debut on The Harder They Fall, the $90M budget Netflix Western that stars Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors, with Jay-Z, James Lassiter and Lawrence Bender producing and Jay-Z overseeing the music.

Samuel is a British multi-hyphenate who got his start in London in the music arena under the stage name The Bullitts. He wrote the script for The Harder They Fall, which has a green light and will shoot in New Mexico, where it was prepping when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down everything back in March.

Samuel wrote the directed the SXSW short They Die By Dawn, a Western based on real life characters that took place in the town of Langston, Oklahoma in 1890. Before that, he worked with Baz Luhrmann and Jay-Z on the music for The Great Gatsby, serving as the film’s Executive Music Consultant.

While in quarantine, Samuel created International Interactive Murder Mystery, which is playing in real time on Instagram (@thebullitts). ‘Suspects’ and contributors so far include: Tiffany Haddish, Ron Perlman, Cynthia Erivo, Zazie Beetz, Damson Idris, DJ Khaled, Ellen Pompeo, Jesse Williams and Jay-Z, the latter in his first ever Instagram Live appearance. More names are being added as the mystery builds.

