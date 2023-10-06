Do Vertiv Holdings Co's (NYSE:VRT) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Vertiv Holdings Co with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Vertiv Holdings Co's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Vertiv Holdings Co has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. To the delight of shareholders, Vertiv Holdings Co's EPS soared from US$0.29 to US$0.48, over the last year. That's a commendable gain of 64%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The good news is that Vertiv Holdings Co is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 7.4 percentage points to 9.6%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Vertiv Holdings Co's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Vertiv Holdings Co Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$15b company like Vertiv Holdings Co. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$478m. Investors will appreciate management having this amount of skin in the game as it shows their commitment to the company's future.

Does Vertiv Holdings Co Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Vertiv Holdings Co has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Vertiv Holdings Co (1 is significant!) that you need to take into consideration.

