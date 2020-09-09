Vertical Farming Market CAGR At 23.5% by 2026 Leading Players – AeroFarms, Gills N Claws Pte Ltd, Illumitex Inc., MOFLO aeroponics and Others

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research released a new research report of 350 Pages titled Global Vertical Farming Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2026. This report offers you a global Industry Analysis, Industry Size, Shares, Growth, Trends, revenue, cost and gross Margin along with an analytical assessment of the prime challenges faced by the market. The report starts by an introduction about the company profiling and a comprehensive review about the future events, sales strategies, Investments, business marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, customer actions or behaviors with the help of 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages for easy understanding. Growing Demand for Organic Food and Limited Land Availability for Traditional Agriculture are the Factors That are Driving the Global Vertical Farming Market in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026 Vertical Farming market report has been designed by keeping in mind the customer requirements which assist them in increasing their return on investment (ROI) and this research also provides a deep insight into the activities of AeroFarms, Gills N Claws Pte Ltd, Illumitex Inc., MOFLO aeroponics and Others.



“Product definition”

Vertical Farming is the practice of growing produce in vertically stacked layers. The practice can use soil, hydroponic or aeroponic growing methods. Vertical farms attempt to produce food in challenging environments, like where arable land is rare or unavailable. The method helps mountainside towns, deserts and cities grow different types of fruits and vegetables by using skyscraper-like designs and precision agriculture methods.

Most vertical farms use enclosed structures similar to greenhouses that stack vertically, either directly above each other or staggered for better natural light exposure. If saving space is of utmost importance, hydroponic methods as a growing medium instead of soil allow for reduced weight and lower water requirements by up to 70%. The use of aeroponics further reduces weight and water requirements. Most vertical farms are either hydroponic or aeroponic and do not have run off, which would make the potted plants heavier.

How can You improve Your vertical farming?

Technologies such as rotating beds are used to improve lighting efficiency. Thirdly, instead of soil, aeroponic, aquaponic or hydroponic growing mediums are used. Peat moss or coconut husks and similar non-soil mediums are very common in vertical farming.

Segmentation: Global Vertical Farming Market

Vertical Farming Market: By Growth Mechanism

Aeroponics

Hydroponics

Aquaponics

Vertical Farming Market: By Structure

Building-Based

Shipping Container

Vertical Farming Market: By Type

Biopesticides

Biostimulants

Biofertilizers

Vertical Farming Market: By Application

Indoor

Outdoor

Vertical Farming Market: By Crop Type

Leafy Green

Pollinated Plants

Nutraceutical Plants

Vertical Farming Market: By Component

