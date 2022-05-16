Versus Systems Provides Update on First Quarter 2022 Operational Developments and Strategic Growth Roadmap

Versus Systems Inc.
Versus Systems Inc.
Versus Systems Inc.

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VS) will host an investor webinar today, Monday, May 16, 2022, to provide an update on the Company and recent operational highlights. The webinar will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT). Investors will be able to access the webinar here or in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at ir.versussystems.com.

Highlights and Recent Operational Developments

  • Entered into a strategic partnership with experiential marketing agency Red Moon Marketing to support new client activations built around the XEO platform

  • Collaborated with branded entertainment agency ENT Marketing for the first use of the XEO platform in a quick-service restaurant (QSR) activation; the Company intends to continue its successful partnership with ENT and bring the XEO platform to other ENT clients

  • Partnered with Tokyo-based marketing agency Diplomat Sports & Entertainment Inc. to bring the XEO platform to Japanese Baseball for 2022 season

  • Powered fan engagement at San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo for fourth consecutive Year

  • Announced the closing of a $7.0 million public offering, which included a strategic investment from global digital entertainment leader Animoca Brands

Management Commentary
“Versus Systems made solid progress in the first quarter towards meeting its strategic objectives. Our goals remain to increase the number of partners that we are working with, to drive up the average contract value, to add more advertising relationships, and to move into new verticals in addition to the in-venue sports success that represents the lion’s share of our work today. The growing number of sports partners and advertisers is something we’re very proud of, and we’re looking to build upon that success in Q2 and beyond, expanding the adoption of our powerful XEO platform to new partners and new verticals,” said Matthew Pierce, CEO of Versus Systems.

“Entering into strategic partnerships with experiential marketing agencies Red Moon Marketing and ENT Marketing enables us to expand the use of XEO in innovative, engaging ways. Our first activation with a quick-service restaurant, in collaboration with ENT, was a huge success, and we anticipate bringing XEO to the consumer-packaged goods, retailers, and spirits verticals in the next year through our partnership with Red Moon. We also continue to support activations for our strong base of sports partners, most recently working with teams in the MLB, NHL, and Japanese Baseball. Increased audience engagement, powered by our leading XEO platform, benefits brands, creators, and consumers. Versus is a world leader in audience engagement, and we are excited to continue to bring the Versus experience to audiences and fans across the world, as they play to win both digital and real-world prizes alongside their favorite content.”

Investor Webinar
The Company will hold a webinar for investors today, Monday, May 16th at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to provide a business update and discuss its strategic growth roadmap.

Date: Monday, May 16, 2022
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
Investors may register for the webinar here.

Questions for the Q&A session may be sent in advance to ir@versussystems.com. If you have any difficulty connecting with the webinar, please contact Gateway at (949) 574-3860.

About Versus Systems
Versus Systems Inc. is an engagement and rewards company that makes live events, games, shows, and apps more fun to watch and play. Versus adds interactive games, polling, trivia, predictive elements, and other win conditions to existing entertainment - whether in-venue or online - making the content more contextual, personal, and rewarding. Versus works with world class sports teams, leagues, venues, entertainment companies, and other content creators to make engaging, rewarding experiences for fans all over the world. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit the official Versus Systems YouTube channel.

Investor Contact:
Cody Slach and Sophie Pearson
Gateway
949-574-3860
IR@versussystems.com
or
press@versussystems.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.


