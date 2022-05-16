Versus Systems Provides Update on First Quarter 2022 Operational Developments and Strategic Growth Roadmap

Versus Systems Inc.

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VS) will host an investor webinar today, Monday, May 16, 2022, to provide an update on the Company and recent operational highlights. The webinar will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT). Investors will be able to access the webinar here or in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at ir.versussystems.com.



Highlights and Recent Operational Developments

Entered into a strategic partnership with experiential marketing agency Red Moon Marketing to support new client activations built around the XEO platform

Collaborated with branded entertainment agency ENT Marketing for the first use of the XEO platform in a quick-service restaurant (QSR) activation; the Company intends to continue its successful partnership with ENT and bring the XEO platform to other ENT clients

Partnered with Tokyo-based marketing agency Diplomat Sports & Entertainment Inc. to bring the XEO platform to Japanese Baseball for 2022 season

Powered fan engagement at San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo for fourth consecutive Year

Announced the closing of a $7.0 million public offering, which included a strategic investment from global digital entertainment leader Animoca Brands



Management Commentary

“Versus Systems made solid progress in the first quarter towards meeting its strategic objectives. Our goals remain to increase the number of partners that we are working with, to drive up the average contract value, to add more advertising relationships, and to move into new verticals in addition to the in-venue sports success that represents the lion’s share of our work today. The growing number of sports partners and advertisers is something we’re very proud of, and we’re looking to build upon that success in Q2 and beyond, expanding the adoption of our powerful XEO platform to new partners and new verticals,” said Matthew Pierce, CEO of Versus Systems.

“Entering into strategic partnerships with experiential marketing agencies Red Moon Marketing and ENT Marketing enables us to expand the use of XEO in innovative, engaging ways. Our first activation with a quick-service restaurant, in collaboration with ENT, was a huge success, and we anticipate bringing XEO to the consumer-packaged goods, retailers, and spirits verticals in the next year through our partnership with Red Moon. We also continue to support activations for our strong base of sports partners, most recently working with teams in the MLB, NHL, and Japanese Baseball. Increased audience engagement, powered by our leading XEO platform, benefits brands, creators, and consumers. Versus is a world leader in audience engagement, and we are excited to continue to bring the Versus experience to audiences and fans across the world, as they play to win both digital and real-world prizes alongside their favorite content.”

Investor Webinar

The Company will hold a webinar for investors today, Monday, May 16th at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to provide a business update and discuss its strategic growth roadmap.

Date: Monday, May 16, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Investors may register for the webinar here.

Questions for the Q&A session may be sent in advance to ir@versussystems.com. If you have any difficulty connecting with the webinar, please contact Gateway at (949) 574-3860.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. is an engagement and rewards company that makes live events, games, shows, and apps more fun to watch and play. Versus adds interactive games, polling, trivia, predictive elements, and other win conditions to existing entertainment - whether in-venue or online - making the content more contextual, personal, and rewarding. Versus works with world class sports teams, leagues, venues, entertainment companies, and other content creators to make engaging, rewarding experiences for fans all over the world. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit the official Versus Systems YouTube channel.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

