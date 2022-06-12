Verstappen wins in Azerbaijan after Leclerc engine failure

  • Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands leads Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain during the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix at the Baku circuit, in Baku, Azerbaijan, Sunday, June 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)
  • Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco and his teammate Carlos Sainz of Spain stand prior to the start of the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix at the Baku circuit, in Baku, Azerbaijan, Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Hamad Mohammed, Pool Via AP)
  • Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico steers his car during the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix at the Baku circuit, in Baku, Azerbaijan, Sunday, June 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)
  • Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands crosses the finish line to win the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix at the Baku circuit, in Baku, Azerbaijan, Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Hamad Mohammed, Pool Via AP)
  • Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix at the Baku circuit, in Baku, Azerbaijan, Sunday, June 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)
  • Car run during the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix at the Baku circuit, in Baku, Azerbaijan, Sunday, June 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)
  • Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, left, steers his car during the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix at the Baku circuit, in Baku, Azerbaijan, Sunday, June 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)
BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — As Charles Leclerc's Formula One title challenge falls apart, Max Verstappen is there to take advantage.

Verstappen extended his Formula One championship lead by winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday after Leclerc retired from the lead with an engine failure.

Leclerc started from pole but immediately lost the lead to Sergio Pérez, Verstappen's Red Bull teammate, in the first corner. The Ferrari driver regained the lead with a smart strategy call to pit under “virtual safety car” speed restrictions while the two Red Bull cars stayed out.

Leclerc seemed to poised to challenge for the win, but the Monaco driver's car started spewing smoke on lap 20 of 51 and he had to pull into the pits. It was his second retirement in three races.

“It hurts. We really need to look into that for it to not happen again. I don’t really find the right words to describe, obviously it is very disappointing," Leclerc said.

Verstappen had passed Pérez shortly before Leclerc's failure and the reigning F1 champion cruised to his fifth win of the season.

Verstappen took the win a year after he was headed to victory in Baku, only for a blown tire to hurl him into the wall while leading with three laps to go. There were more late reliability concerns Sunday when Verstappen told his team the car felt odd under braking, but he was able to make it to the finish.

“You can never make up what you lost last year but I think today we had incredible pace in the car, we could really look after the tires and chip away at it and pass for the lead," Verstappen said. “But then of course, also, maybe a tiny bit lucky with (Leclerc's) retirement. I think nevertheless our car was really quick today and could have closed that gap.”

Red Bull went 1-2 in the race with Pérez finishing second, while Mercedes was third and fourth with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

Pérez, who won in Azerbaijan last year, said Red Bull made the “right call” not to let him fight Verstappen for the win and said he struggled with worn tires.

Ferrari had a terrible day as both Leclerc and teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. failed to finish, as did the Ferrari-powered cars of Zhou Guanyu and Kevin Magnussen.

It was the first time since the Italian Grand Prix in 2020 that the Ferrari team had to retire both cars.

The slump in Ferrari reliability comes as Red Bull seems to have solved its own issues. Verstappen and Pérez both ground to a halt in the opening race of the season in Bahrain, Red Bull’s first race since bringing engine production in-house for 2022.

Verstappen leads the standings by 21 points over Pérez, while Leclerc dropped to third and is 34 points behind Verstappen.

Seven-time champion Hamilton has complained of back pain from the Mercedes' tendency to bounce at high speed, and he was holding his lower back as he gingerly climbed out of the car Sunday after finishing fourth.

“Let's definitely make some changes,” he told team boss Toto Wolff.

Pierre Gasly was fifth for AlphaTauri and Sebastian Vettel sixth for Alfa Romeo.

Fernando Alonso of Alpine held off the two McLarens of Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris to finish seventh, and Alonso's teammate Esteban Ocon was 10th.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

