Verstappen to do FIA work in Rwanda after swearing

Max Verstappen described his punishment for swearing as "ridiculous" and initially protested against the penalty by giving short answers in official FIA news conferences [Getty Images]

Max Verstappen will do an activity with junior competitors in Rwanda after swearing in a news conference at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The world champion was ordered to complete some "work of public interest" for the transgression, a punishment he described as "ridiculous" at the time.

Governing body the FIA said after the season-closing Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that Verstappen's duty would coincide with its prize-giving in the African country's capital next week.

A statement said: "While in Kigali, (Verstappen) will undertake some work with junior competitors as part of the grassroots development programme organised by the Rwanda Automobile Club (RAC).

"The activity will involve an FIA affordable cross car which was built locally in Rwanda by the RAC from blueprints provided by the FIA."

Verstappen's penalty, along with a fine for Ferrari's Charles Leclerc for a similar offence at the Mexico City Grand Prix, led the Grand Prix Drivers' Association to publish an open letter asking the FIA to treat them like adults.

The letter also criticised the FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who has caused widespread dismay in F1 at his actions this year, for his "tone and language" when addressing the topic.