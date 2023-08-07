A web version of Threads is coming in a few weeks, Mark Zuckerberg announces

Threads is also set to introduce an advanced search function (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

Threads is finally coming to laptops and computers as the social app turns up the heat on rival Twitter.

Posting on the service on Saturday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said a web version of Threads would arrive in the next few weeks, alongside an improved search function.

Since its launch in early July, the social platform has only been accessible through a dedicated mobile app. While this didn’t seem to hinder its reach at first, with Threads amassing 100 million users in record time, interest in the app is now said to be in decline.

Zuckerberg recently revealed that Threads’ usage had halved. Outside estimates suggest engagement has fallen by 70 percent.

Threads is connected to Meta’s popular Instagram service, and allows users to share text-based posts. The app is viewed as Meta’s bid to capitalise on the tumult at Twitter under the leadership of Elon Musk, who started charging for features and recently rebranded the service.

Threads was reportedly rushed out by a small team of Meta employees in just six months. That may explain why it arrived in a rudimentary state, with several missing features that had long been available on Twitter.

Responding to user feedback, Threads recently added a new feed that only shows content from accounts users follow.

The newly-announced website, on the other hand, should make the platform easier to use at work for both regular users and businesses. While an advanced search bar could allow users to find trending topics and specific posts instead of just accounts.

Threads has also quietly introduced a couple of smaller features, including the ability to view liked posts, upload higher quality pics and videos, and optimisation for iMessage links.

How to view liked posts on Threads

Hitting the like button isn’t just a way to show your appreciation for a post, it can also serve as a way to save content you want to return to later.

But, using likes as a bookmarking tool didn’t really work on Threads as there was no way to view posts you’d liked. Until now, that is.

Over the weekend, Threads to have added the option after testing it out on Android users first.

Users can find their liked posts by going to their profile, tapping the settings icon at the top right above their profile pic, and selecting ‘Your Likes’. This opens up a new tab featuring your liked posts that you can interact with and share.

The new media quality feature is also available through settings. In addition, Apple’s iMessage now shows rich post link previews for Threads, just like it does for Twitter.

That means when users send or receive a Threads post, the chat bubble will now show the text of the post along with the poster’s details and profile pic.