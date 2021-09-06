VerseWar - The First Ecosystem To Combine The Greatest Aspects Of Gaming And Digital Collectibles

Singapore, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



What is VerseWar?



VerseWar is a Play-to-Earn Metaverse NFT game developed on the Binance Smart Chain inspired by the multiversal movies where monsters of universes converge.





Their mission is to create the comprehensive digital universe where your monsters are valuable and tradable NFT assets, where players can own their monster by purchasing or trading, fight other monsters, level up your monster and evolve into different forms, etc. in a simple, creative, and enjoyable way.

How to play

Owning Your Monsters





Participating in VerseWar requires you to have at least one monster by purchasing and hatching your egg or by trading on the NFT marketplace from other players with $VERSE token.

Fight And Earn





Performing daily battles to acquire more $VERSE and get more profit while your monsters get stronger.

Increasing Your Reward





Defeating other Bosses and earning XP - The higher rarity or level your monsters are, the more reward you obtain.

VerseWar Tokenomic

Name: VerseWar

Contract Address: 0x3963df5BA3CF7A579eD4a5ff81084E059a32BDa0

Symbol: $VERSE

Decimals: 18

Tokenomics:

Presale: 25%

Liquidity Pool: 17.5%

VerseTeam: 5%

Airdrop: 2.5%

Community: 3.64%

Gameplay Incentives: 45%

Dxsale fee: 1.36%





Roadmap

VerseWar - The war game on blockchain

Website: https://versewar.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/VerseWar_Official

Twitter: https://twitter.com/VerseWar

Media Contact -

VerseWar

support@versewar.io



