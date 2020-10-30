This Versatile Wrap Top Can Be Worn Two Different Ways — and It's a Favorite Among Amazon Shoppers

Amazon

Remember that time everyone emptied their closets and dresser drawers and purged everything that didn’t “spark joy”? You know, all those maybe-one-day-I’ll-wear-it items that get eyeballed now and again, but don’t actually make it off the hanger. We all have them.

If there’s one lesson that the simplification movement has left us with, it’s that any clothing item that can be worn more than one way is worth its place. And that’s exactly what Amazon shoppers are saying about this popular wrap top.

Nsqtba’s V-Neck Pullover Wrap Top is a standout for a few reasons. It comes in 21 colors, is the ideal weight for fall weather, and is reversible. Surprisingly enough, shoppers say it works just as well as a nursing shirt for new mothers as it does for a stylish night out.

View photos

Amazon

Buy It! Nsqtba V-Neck Pullover Wrap Top in White, $15.99–$24.99; amazon.com

“Here's the thing about this sweater, it can be worn as a nursing top or worn sexy or creatively,” one reviewer said. “When I tried it on the first time I thought I'd only be able to wear it for date night, but I actually found other ways to wear it. Love the versatility.”

Since it’s designed with a V-neck, the stylish top is reversible and can be worn with the opening at either the front or back. It’s worth noting that the neckline isn’t stitched closed at the opening, so shoppers that want more of a covered-up look have chosen to pair it with a cami or bralette.

RELATED: This $37 Cardigan From Amazon Is the Accent Piece Your Wardrobe Needs This Winter

Aside from its multiple wearing options, the shirt can also help transition some of the summer staples in your closet to being better suited for the chilly temperatures ahead.

“This fabric is very similar to a Henley. It has a comfortable light waffle texture,” said another shopper. “I purchased the light brown color to go with a pair of shearling boots and it's a perfect match. I found it also pairs well with some of my previous summer skater dresses so that I can continue to wear them in the fall.”

If one thing’s for sure, it’s that this Amazon shopper-approved shirt could stay in your closet for years to come. Head to Amazon to check it out in all 21 colors and patterns.

View photos

Amazon

Buy It! Nsqtba V-Neck Pullover Wrap Top in Black, $15.99–$24.99; amazon.com

View photos

Story continues