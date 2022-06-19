Versatile fennel brings texture, flavor to this roasted salmon dish

CAROLE KOTKIN
·3 min read

Fennel, a vegetable with a “bagpipe” bulb and feathery green fronds, will not win any beauty awards, but it has earned a passionate following by chefs and home cooks alike who prize its sweet anise or licorice-like taste.

Besides its unusual appearance, the bulb has two identities: crunchy with fresh licorice flavor when raw, or sweet and buttery when roasted or sautéed.

I came across fennel for the first time at a restaurant in Italy where it was served sliced paper-thin in a salad with segments of peeled blood oranges and drizzled with a simple dressing of lemon juice and olive oil and shavings of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. I like to scatter Kalamata olives over the salad for an enjoyable lunch appetizer.

A mandoline comes in handy for slicing the fennel and the cheese. Smaller bulbs are milder in flavor, lending them nicely to salads like this or for simply eating raw; larger bulbs have a more pronounced flavor, and are great for grilling, braising and roasting.

Look for white bulbs that are compact and firm, blemish-free, and without any cracks. The stalks should be crisp with fronds that show no sign of wilting or flowering. Store unwashed fennel in a plastic bag, in the refrigerator for 3 to 4 days.

Every part of the vegetable is edible; from the bulb and stalks to the dill-looking fronds. The fronds can be used as a garnish for salads, soups or pasta, and the stalks can be used in soups and stews.

Fennel can be intimidating to work with at first, but once you cut off the stalks and green tops the bulb is easy to manage. Trim any tough outer layers from the bulb; stand the bulb upright and slice lengthwise into quarters, and cut the core from the center of each quarter.

Like onions, roasted fennel caramelizes beautifully because of its high sugar content. It makes an excellent accompaniment to roast pork, fish or chicken.

Toss fennel on the grill this summer for an unusual partner to grilled main dishes. Cut lengthwise into ½-inch slices, leaving the core intact to keep the fennel from falling apart, and brush with olive oil before placing it directly on the grill. Grill for about 3 to 5 minutes on each side until lightly charred and soft. Remove and splash with the juice from half a lemon.

Fennel is rich in vitamins A and C, fiber, and potassium and it’s low in calories.

Salmon with Grapefruit, Harissa, Capers and Fennel

This recipe is adapted from One Dish Fish by Lola Milne, Kyle Books, ($22.00).

Ritual Sauvignon Blanc 2019 from Chile ($20.99) is fresh and fruity with abundant citrus and herbal notes, which makes it a great match for the tangy spice of the harissa and balances the fattiness of the salmon.

Milne writes, “This dish makes for a brilliant summer supper. It’s a wonderful balance of sweet, sharp and salty, with a gentle warmth from the harissa. If you like, you can try swapping the butter beans for cannellini beans, boiled potatoes or chickpeas.”

2 teaspoons rose harissa (available online and at Whole Foods)

1 ripe pink grapefruit or orange, peeled with as much pith removed as possible, segmented and cut into small chunks

2 fennel bulbs, any tough outer leaves and core discarded, cut into thin wedges, fronds reserved

3 tablespoons capers

5 tablespoons olive oil, plus extra to drizzle

1-14 ounce can butter beans, drained

4 salmon fillets (about 4¼oz each) or

small handful fresh flat-leaf parsley, leaves roughly chopped

small handful fresh mint, leaves roughly chopped

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

lemon wedges, to serve

Preheat your oven to 425°. In a large roasting pan, mix together the harissa, grapefruit, fennel and capers. Spoon over the 5 tablespoons of olive oil and 2 tablespoons of water, then season, cover with foil and cook for 20 minutes.

Increase the oven temperature to 450°. Take out the roasting pan and stir in the butter beans. Add the salmon, turning to coat in the juices before positioning flesh-side up, drizzle with a little extra olive oil and season. Return the tin to the oven for about 8 minutes until the flesh flakes easily.

Sprinkle the roasting tin with the herbs and fennel fronds and serve with lemon wedges for squeezing.

Yield: 4 Servings

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Cleveland Browns name Canadian Catherine Raiche assistant general manager

    BEREA, OHIO — Canadian Catherine Raiche continues to climb the ladder towards becoming the NFL's first female general manager. The Cleveland Browns named the 33-year-old Montreal native as their assistant GM and vice-president of football operations Thursday. Raiche had served as the Philadelphia Eagles vice-president of football operations, a position she'd been promoted to before the 2021 season. Raiche joined the Eagles in 2019 as the NFL club's football operations coordinator. Raiche began h

  • Andre De Grasse puts up season-best time in 4th-place finish at Diamond League meet

    Canadian sprint star Andre De Grasse finished fourth in a season-best effort in the men's 200-metre event in Diamond League action on Saturday in Paris, France. The Markham, Ont., native crossed the finish line with a time of 20.38 seconds. South Africa's Luxolo Adams ran away with the victory with a time of 19.82 seconds. Dominican Alexander Ogondo placed second with a national record and personal best of 20.03 seconds, while France's Mouhamadou Fall took third place (20.26). WATCH | De Grasse

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • NBA draft: Jean Montero has three-level scoring potential with shades of Fred VanVleet's mentality

    Jean Montero was a bit of an unknown within draft circles but has burst onto the scene with some standout performances at the Nike Hoop Summit and NBA Draft combine. Listen to the full episode on the best options for Toronto at No. 33 on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed, or watch on YouTube.

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • Canada's Dorris speeds to gold, Routliffe adds bronze at Para swimming worlds

    Canadians collected a medal of each colour at the Para swimming world championships on Thursday. Danielle Dorris won gold in a championship-record time of 34.01 seconds, while Tess Routliffe added bronze in 35.40 seconds in the women's S7 50-metre butterfly event in Madeira, Portugal. Meanwhile, Nicholas Bennett added silver in the men's SM14 200m individual medley. Dorris, the 19-year-old from Moncton, N.B., previously won silver in the 100m backstroke in Portugal, leaving her with the same gol

  • Golden Knights hire ex-Bruins coach Cassidy

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bruce Cassidy wasn’t out of a job for long after being hired to coach the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, little more than a week after being fired by the Boston Bruins. Cassidy becomes the Golden Knights’ third coach and replaces Peter DeBoer, who was fired after Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in its five-year history. Cassidy had a 245-108-46 record and had the Bruins qualify for the playoffs in each of his five-plus seasons after replacing Claude Julien in the

  • Nighthawks stay hot with win over BlackJacks

    The Guelph Nighthawks have started to find their groove. Guelph (5-3) outscored Ottawa in the final three quarters of the game to secure their fourth win in a row by a score of 83-73 as AJ Lawson drilled a top of the key three-pointer in Elam Ending to get the win. The Nighthawks were led by Lawson who dropped 23 including shooting 4 of 12 from three. Ahmed Hill and TJ Lall also chipped in with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Ottawa (1-5) is now on a two-game losing skid and is also 0-3 at home

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • Makar has accident with drone during video shoot in practice

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar luckily escaped injury when he had a run-in with a drone during practice on Friday.

  • Canada's Mislawchuk earns World Cup sprint triathlon silver

    HUATULCO, Mexico — Tyler Mislawchuk earned a silver medal in a World Cup sprint triathlon Sunday. The two-time Olympian from Oak Bluff, Man., finished just one second behind winner Genis Grau of Spain in a three-man foot race for the podium. Triathlon's sprint distance features a 750-metre swim, 20k bike and 5k run. Brazilian bronze medallist Miguel Hidalgo was just two seconds back of Mislawchuk, who won the Huatulco race in both 2021 and 2020. “It was a bit of a strange race,” said the 27-year

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.