Versatile fennel brings texture, flavor to this roasted salmon dish

Fennel, a vegetable with a “bagpipe” bulb and feathery green fronds, will not win any beauty awards, but it has earned a passionate following by chefs and home cooks alike who prize its sweet anise or licorice-like taste.

Besides its unusual appearance, the bulb has two identities: crunchy with fresh licorice flavor when raw, or sweet and buttery when roasted or sautéed.

I came across fennel for the first time at a restaurant in Italy where it was served sliced paper-thin in a salad with segments of peeled blood oranges and drizzled with a simple dressing of lemon juice and olive oil and shavings of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. I like to scatter Kalamata olives over the salad for an enjoyable lunch appetizer.

A mandoline comes in handy for slicing the fennel and the cheese. Smaller bulbs are milder in flavor, lending them nicely to salads like this or for simply eating raw; larger bulbs have a more pronounced flavor, and are great for grilling, braising and roasting.

Look for white bulbs that are compact and firm, blemish-free, and without any cracks. The stalks should be crisp with fronds that show no sign of wilting or flowering. Store unwashed fennel in a plastic bag, in the refrigerator for 3 to 4 days.

Every part of the vegetable is edible; from the bulb and stalks to the dill-looking fronds. The fronds can be used as a garnish for salads, soups or pasta, and the stalks can be used in soups and stews.

Fennel can be intimidating to work with at first, but once you cut off the stalks and green tops the bulb is easy to manage. Trim any tough outer layers from the bulb; stand the bulb upright and slice lengthwise into quarters, and cut the core from the center of each quarter.

Like onions, roasted fennel caramelizes beautifully because of its high sugar content. It makes an excellent accompaniment to roast pork, fish or chicken.

Toss fennel on the grill this summer for an unusual partner to grilled main dishes. Cut lengthwise into ½-inch slices, leaving the core intact to keep the fennel from falling apart, and brush with olive oil before placing it directly on the grill. Grill for about 3 to 5 minutes on each side until lightly charred and soft. Remove and splash with the juice from half a lemon.

Fennel is rich in vitamins A and C, fiber, and potassium and it’s low in calories.

Salmon with Grapefruit, Harissa, Capers and Fennel

This recipe is adapted from One Dish Fish by Lola Milne, Kyle Books, ($22.00).

Ritual Sauvignon Blanc 2019 from Chile ($20.99) is fresh and fruity with abundant citrus and herbal notes, which makes it a great match for the tangy spice of the harissa and balances the fattiness of the salmon.

Milne writes, “This dish makes for a brilliant summer supper. It’s a wonderful balance of sweet, sharp and salty, with a gentle warmth from the harissa. If you like, you can try swapping the butter beans for cannellini beans, boiled potatoes or chickpeas.”

2 teaspoons rose harissa (available online and at Whole Foods)

1 ripe pink grapefruit or orange, peeled with as much pith removed as possible, segmented and cut into small chunks

2 fennel bulbs, any tough outer leaves and core discarded, cut into thin wedges, fronds reserved

3 tablespoons capers

5 tablespoons olive oil, plus extra to drizzle

1-14 ounce can butter beans, drained

4 salmon fillets (about 4¼oz each) or

small handful fresh flat-leaf parsley, leaves roughly chopped

small handful fresh mint, leaves roughly chopped

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

lemon wedges, to serve

Preheat your oven to 425°. In a large roasting pan, mix together the harissa, grapefruit, fennel and capers. Spoon over the 5 tablespoons of olive oil and 2 tablespoons of water, then season, cover with foil and cook for 20 minutes.

Increase the oven temperature to 450°. Take out the roasting pan and stir in the butter beans. Add the salmon, turning to coat in the juices before positioning flesh-side up, drizzle with a little extra olive oil and season. Return the tin to the oven for about 8 minutes until the flesh flakes easily.

Sprinkle the roasting tin with the herbs and fennel fronds and serve with lemon wedges for squeezing.

Yield: 4 Servings