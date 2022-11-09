Versatile defensive back from California joins Boise State’s 2023 recruiting class

Ron Counts
·2 min read
Courtesy OC Sports Zone

Tall, athletic defensive backs are in demand in college football, and Boise State has added two of them to its 2023 recruiting class in the past two days.

Ty “Buck” Benefield, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound athlete from Crean Lutheran in California, announced his verbal commitment Wednesday on Twitter. He follows 6-foot-2 defensive back Khai Taylor, who verbally committed on Tuesday.

Benefield is also the third recruit to join the Broncos’ class in the past three days. Pass rusher Demanuel Brown committed on Monday.

Benefield is a three-star athlete from Irvine, California, according to 247Sports. He also has scholarship offers from Washington, Washington State, Oregon State, BYU, Colorado State and Stetson.

He plays wide receiver and and defensive back at Crean Lutheran. Benefield joined the Saints this year after transferring from Santa Margarita, where he caught 15 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns last season, according to the Orange County Register.

He has played a much bigger role on both sides of the ball this year. Benefield has caught 82 passes for 1,327 yards and 20 touchdowns, according to Maxpreps. He also has a rushing touchdown, 80 tackles and three interceptions to his credit.

Benefield said he expects to play safety at Boise State.

Boise State’s 2023 recruiting class

QB CJ Tiller, 6-3, 200, Rancho Cucamonga (California) High

LB Wyatt Milkovic, 6-1, 233, Basha High (Chandler, Arizona)

OL Jason Steele, 6-4, 280, Murrieta Valley (California) High

RB Jambres Dubar, 6-0, 200, Anna (Texas) High

WR Jackson Grier, 6-0, 175, St. Thomas Aquinas High (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)

CB Franklyn Johnson Jr., 5-11, 175, Little Elm (Texas) High

OT Kyle Cox, 6-6, 270, Eatonville (Washington) High

OT Carson Rasmussen, 6-5, 300, Owyhee High (Meridian)

TE Cayden Dawson, 6-5, 232, University City High (San Diego)

TE Oliver Fisher, 6-5, 225, Sherwood (Oregon) High

DL Michael Madrie, 6-4, 260, Argyle (Texas) High

DL Max Stege, 6-5, 250, Cologne Crocodiles, Germany

Edge Demanuel Brown, 6-4, 230, Dekaney High (Houston)

CB Khai Taylor, 6-2, 174, Pittsburg (California) High

DB Ty Benefield, 6-2, 185, Crean Luthern (California)

