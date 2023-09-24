Versace Goes Back in Time to the '60s for SS24

Versace may have stepped into a time machine for Milan Fashion Week as the inimitable Italian brand delivered a swath of '60s-inspired garments for Spring/Summer 2024. Bold white frames, short sleeveless dresses and knee-high boots speak to the retro aesthetic, while playful cut-outs and materials keep it modern.

versace spring summer 2024 collection milan fashion week gigi hadid kendall jenner precious lee

What: Versace decided to go back into its archive, offering a vintage-inspired vibe this season. The collection is decisively Twiggy-coded as A-line dresses and prim and proper sets dominate the range.

Who: Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Precious Lee all walked with Claudia Schiffer making her return to the runway.

Saw: Easter has come early as Versace's SS24 collection is bathed in candy colors from buttercup yellow and mint green to baby pink and pale blue. Models wore their hair in era-appropriate bouffants and high ponytails, complete with headbands. Flared frocks are outfitted with puffed sleeves, joining demure two-piece matching sets. Meanwhile, crotchet floral pieces spread the peace and love, sitting alongside slightly more serious suiting that still keeps things casual with relaxed silhouettes. There is truly power in numbers as Versace sent two or four models down the runway at time, fueling fashion's current obsession with coordinating outfits.

Touch: Silk, leather and tweed, as well as knit and sheer fabric make up the bulk of the collection.

Taste: Versace's SS24 is joyful and exuberant in its color palette, painting a picture of what impossibly stylish people were wearing in Milan in the '60s. The abundance of chic matching sets mixed languid tailoring balances the easy breezy atmosphere of the decade with Versace's signature sense of luxury.