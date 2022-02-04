Versace Dedicates the Pink Medusa Icon Watch to Couples in Love

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Versace has recently launched its Medusa Icon Watch in pastel pink.

The Swiss-made timepiece arrives as part of the fashion house's Fall 2021 "Medusa Icon" collection. A symbol of beauty and strength, Medusa is placed at the center in the form of a three-dimensional figure and is surrounded by the signature Greca pattern in gold. Elsewhere, the textured champagne dial is wrapped in a matching top ring, while a black cabochon adorns the crown. The design is finished with a pink leather strap with a metal loop.

Priced at € 1,090 EUR (approximately $1,250 USD), the Medusa Icon Watch is now available at Versace's online and offline stores, as well as select retailers.