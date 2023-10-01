Veronika Kudermetova beats Jessica Pegula in Pan Pacific Open final

Kudermetova beat world number two Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals in Tokyo

Veronika Kudermetova won her second WTA Tour title by beating Jessica Pegula 7-5 6-1 in the Pan Pacific Open final in Tokyo.

American Pegula fought back from 3-0 down to level the first set at 5-5, but served two double faults in a row at 6-5 down as world number 19 Kudermetova took the first set.

The Russian raced through the second to secure victory in one hour 24 minutes.

"I'm really happy about my performance," said the 26-year-old.

"It's my second title and I'm proud of myself."

Kudermetova hit 17 winners compared to world number four Pegula's seven.

"I prepared myself for a tough match as Jessica is a great player and a great fighter," said Kudermetova.

Her previous title came in another WTA 500 event, in Charleston in 2021.