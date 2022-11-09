Verona Pharma Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Verona Pharma plc

Access to up to $400 million expected to provide cash runway through at least 2025



Top-line Phase 3 ENHANCE-1 data expected around the end of 2022

Conference call today at 9:00 a.m. EST / 2:00 p.m. GMT

LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, announces its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2022, and provides a corporate update.

“We have significantly strengthened our financial position with access up to approximately $400 million, through our cash on hand and recently announced $150 million debt facility from Oxford Finance,” said David Zaccardelli, Pharm. D., President and Chief Executive Officer. “We expect these funds to extend our cash runway through at least the end of 2025, supporting the ongoing pre-commercialization activities for ensifentrine and the planned commercial launch in the United States.

“Ensifentrine demonstrated consistent positive effects across primary and secondary endpoints of lung function including subgroups in the Phase 3 ENHANCE-2 (“Ensifentrine as a Novel inHAled Nebulized COPD thErapy”) trial. Additional analyses demonstrated positive effects of ensifentrine in reducing rates of exacerbations across clinically relevant subgroups. We are very encouraged by these data and look forward to reporting our ENHANCE-1 results around the end of the year.

“Alongside our clinical progress, Nuance Pharma, our development partner, received clearance from China’s Center for Drug Evaluation (“CDE”) to begin Phase 1 and Phase 3 studies with ensifentrine for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (“COPD”) in mainland China. Nuance Pharma is responsible for developing and commercializing ensifentrine in Greater China and we look forward to providing future updates.”

Program Updates and Key Milestones

The Company’s near-term milestones include:

Reporting top-line data from ENHANCE-1 around the end of 2022.

Conditional upon positive results, Verona Pharma expects to submit a New Drug Application (“NDA”) to the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) in the first half of 2023 for inhaled ensifentrine for the maintenance treatment of COPD.

Third Quarter and Recent Highlights

Clinical

In October 2022, the Company reported additional positive Phase 3 ENHANCE-2 results demonstrating ensifentrine reduced rates of moderate and severe COPD exacerbations across all subgroups analyzed over 24 weeks. Results of the subgroup analyses confirmed effects consistent with the 42% reduction in the rate of moderate to severe exacerbations observed in the overall population compared to placebo. ENHANCE-2 was not powered for exacerbation rate.

In August 2022, the Company reported positive top-line Phase 3 data from ENHANCE-2. The trial successfully met its primary endpoint and secondary endpoints evaluating lung function. Ensifentrine also significantly reduced the rate and risk of COPD exacerbations. Ensifentrine was well tolerated with safety results similar to placebo.

Corporate

During the third and early fourth quarter, Verona Pharma completed financings valued at up to $300 million with an upsized $150 million equity offering in August and a $150 million debt financing facility with Oxford Finance in October. The $150 million debt facility replaces the existing $30 million facility with Silicon Valley Bank and is available upon achievement of certain clinical and regulatory milestones and other conditions. The September 30 cash balances, together with potential draws from the debt facility and expected cash receipts from the UK tax credit program, are expected to finance the planned commercial launch of nebulized ensifentrine for COPD maintenance treatment in the US through at least the end of 2025.

During the third quarter, Verona Pharma expanded the senior leadership team with appointments across marketing, market access, commercial operations, IT, HR and finance.

In August 2022, Verona Pharma’s development partner, Nuance Pharma, received clearance from the China CDE to begin Phase 1 and Phase 3 studies with ensifentrine for COPD in mainland China. In 2021, Verona Pharma entered into an agreement with Nuance Pharma for exclusive rights to develop and commercialize ensifentrine in Greater China, with future potential milestone payments up to $179 million plus royalties.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Cash position: Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2022, were $231.7 million (June 30, 2022: $111.5 million). The Company believes cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2022, expected cash receipts from the UK tax credit program and funding expected to become available under the $150.0 million debt facility, will enable Verona Pharma to fund planned operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements through at least the end of 2025 including the commercial launch of ensifentrine in the US.

R&D Expenses: Research and development (“R&D”) expenses were $9.8 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 (Q3 2021: $22.6 million). The decrease of $12.8 million was primarily due to a $12.5 million decrease in clinical trial and other development costs as the Company progressed to the later stages of the Phase 3 ENHANCE program and a $0.6 million decrease in share-based compensation.

SG&A Expenses: Selling general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) were $5.3 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 (Q3 2021: $10.9 million). The decrease of $5.6 million was primarily due to a $4.0 million non-recurring expense associated with the Nuance Agreement in 2021 and a $1.6 million decrease in share-based compensation.

Net loss: Net loss was $15.6 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 (Q3 2021: net profit $11.1 million).

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. If successfully developed and approved, Verona Pharma’s product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound. The Company is evaluating nebulized ensifentrine in its Phase 3 clinical program ENHANCE (“Ensifentrine as a Novel inHAled Nebulized COPD thErapy”) for COPD maintenance treatment. Ensifentrine met the primary endpoint in ENHANCE-2 demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in lung function. In addition, ensifentrine significantly reduced the rate of COPD exacerbations in the ENHANCE-2 trial. ENHANCE-1 is expected to report around the end of 2022. Two additional formulations of ensifentrine are in Phase 2 development for the treatment of COPD: dry powder inhaler (“DPI”) and pressurized metered-dose inhaler (“pMDI”). Ensifentrine has potential applications in cystic fibrosis, asthma and other respiratory diseases. For more information, please visit www.veronapharma.com .

Verona Pharma plc

Consolidated Financial Summary

(unaudited)

Three months ended September 30, 2022 2021 ($000’s) ($000’s) Revenue $ - $ 40,000 Gross profit - 40,000 Operating expenses Research and development $ 9,838 $ 22,560 Selling, general and administrative 5,290 10,883 Total operating expenses 15,128 33,443 Operating (loss)/profit (15,128 ) 6,557 Other (expense)/income Research and development tax credit 2,127 4,749 Interest income 779 4 Interest expense (116 ) (86 ) Fair value movement on warrants - 40 Foreign exchange loss (3,245 ) (86 ) Total other (expense)/income, net (455 ) 4,621 (Loss)/profit before income taxes (15,583 ) 11,178 Income tax expense (64 ) (127 ) Net (loss)/profit $ (15,647 ) $ 11,051 Weighted-average shares outstanding – basic 544,134,136 475,334,354 Weighted-average shares outstanding – diluted 544,134,136 515,819,439 (Loss)/profit per ordinary share – basic $ (0.03 ) $ 0.02 (Loss)/profit per ordinary share – diluted (0.03 ) 0.02







September 30



June 30 2022 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 231,701 $ 111,510 Total assets $ 274,872 $ 154,856 Equity $ 237,485 $ 110,880







