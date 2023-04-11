When Will Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Breakeven?

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. On 31 December 2022, the US$1.6b market-cap company posted a loss of US$69m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Verona Pharma's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Verona Pharma is bordering on breakeven, according to the 7 American Pharmaceuticals analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$19m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 63% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Verona Pharma's upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that by and large a pharma company has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the drug and stage of product development the business is in. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 4.2% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

