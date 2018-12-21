Vernon revels in Track World Cup medal moment

Vernon won bronze at the London stage of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup

Ethan Vernon ended a triumphant season with a flourish after bagging TISSOT UCI Track World Cup bronze in his final outing of the year.

The Barton-le-Clay cyclist has enjoyed a busy season but few races will have been dramatic as his last, helping Great Britain produce a thrilling comeback in the team pursuit bronze-medal race.

Italy looked set for the medal but the quartet of Vernon, Matt Walls, Will Tidball and Fred Wright came from nowhere, giving the Lee Valley VeloPark crowd something to celebrate in London.

And in a year which saw Vernon represent Team Wales for the first time at a Commonwealth Games, this fitting finale will take its place alongside memories of the Gold Coast.

“It was really good. We were talking about it earlier because obviously we weren’t sure how it was going to go,” said the 18-year-old.

“But Matt Walls did a big last three laps and brought it back for us. So, it was a good ride.

“I wasn’t on the front, I was just in the wheels. But it was hard enough and that cheer kept us in there.I think if that was in training it would have been a different story.

“It’s definitely one of the highlights of the season. It was a great way to end the year.”

The medal was all the more impressive given this is British Cycling’s second-string endurance team, with Walls taking his place as the team veteran at just 20 years of age.

But Vernon and his quartet delivered a performance beyond the years to win by just three-hundredths of a second against an Italian side featuring Olympic champions in their ranks.

Teammate Tidball added: “It was pretty quiet for a bit and I knew they were beating us by quite a bit and then it just started getting louder and louder.

“On Matt Walls’ last turn, I told him ‘Go on, Matt!’ and luckily we just got it at the end.

“It’s pretty surreal being here really because I was inspired by the 2012 Olympics. So to come back here where the Olympics was, where Bradley Wiggins did his hour record, it’s pretty surreal to ride on the very same wood.

“Hopefully there’ll be many more memories for me in this velodrome. I’m from around here so hopefully I can come back here soon.”

