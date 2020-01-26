Vernon Philander: ICC fine adds salt to injury wound in final Test match for South Africa

South African all-rounder Vernon Philander’s international career dwindled towards its end in wretched fashion on Sunday, as he hobbled off the field of play with an injury to his right leg just as news broke of an ICC fine for abusive language towards England’s Jos Buttler.

Playing in his final Test match before retirement, Philander was dismissed for four runs in the morning as South Africa collapsed on day three of the fourth and final Test, bowled out for 183.

England chose not to enforce the follow-on and returned after lunch to pile on more runs, when Philander pulled up injured midway through his second over with the ball in hand.

As he departed the field for treatment, leaving his teammate Dane Paterson to bowl his final three balls, cricket’s governing body released a statement issuing the 34-year-old with a 15% match-fee fine and a demerit point for his aggressive celebration after dismissing Buttler on day two.

Buttler and Philander have jousted in an acrimonious relationship throughout the series, with the England wicketkeeper having received a sanction for swearing at Philander in the second Test at Cape Town.

The ICC said in a statement: “The incident occurred in the 85th over of England’s innings on Saturday, when Philander used inappropriate language after dismissing Jos Buttler, which could have provoked an aggressive response from the batsman.

“Philander admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.”

England finished the first innings with a lead of more than 200 and declined the follow-on as they returned to the crease on Sunday afternoon to extend their lead.





