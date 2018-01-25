Vermont extends streak to 10 with 61-50 win over Albany

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) -- Trae Bell-Haynes scored 21 points with five rebounds and Vermont extended its win streak to 10 with a 61-50 victory over Albany on Wednesday night.

Payton Henson, Drew Urquhart and Everett Duncan added 10 points apiece for the Catamounts (17-5, 7-0 America East Conference). Duncan led the team with 11 rebounds.

Vermont leads in the conference standings by two games over Maryland-Baltimore County.

The Catamounts trailed until Bell-Haynes made a layup that gave them the lead for good, 20-19, late in the first half and they went on a 14-4 run after that to a 34-23 advantage at intermission.

Albany cut it to 45-43 with 7:16 to play but could not get closer. Duncan drained two 3-pointers in the final seven minutes to help keep the Catamounts on top.

Greig Stire led the Great Danes (16-7, 4-4) with 14 points and seven rebounds. David Nichols added 11 points.