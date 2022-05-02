Verlux Kicks off VLX listing on BitMart Exchange

·3 min read
Walsall, West Midlands, UK, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Verlux team is pleased to announce its VLX token primary listing on Bitmart Exchange on May 03, 2022. For all BitMart users, the VLX/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 06:00 AM EDT.


With the NFT ecosystem increasing in volume of trades by the day, Verlux is on a mission to create a sustainable platform for these trades as well as develop a cross-chain protocol to bring forth the needed possibility of interoperability between NFTs based on different blockchains in the NFT ecosystem.

What is Verlux?

Verlux is a community driven decentralized Cross-Chain NFT Marketplace where users will be able to seamlessly mint, buy, sell and swap their NFTs utilizing the low gas fees and security of the Cardano Blockchain. Verlux is serving as a bridge to seamless interaction between different blockchain NFTs through the development of a single neutral network. All while utilizing the low transaction fees of the Cardano blockchain.

While most NFT Marketplace's basically only allows users to mint and trade their NFTs, Verlux has edged them out by going a step further developing its unique novel feature which is their Cross-Chain Swap protocol which allows users to swap NFTs existing on other blockchains to the Cardano blockchain to utilize the low transaction fees, security and speed of the network.

Features of Verlux

Verlux is building an ecosystem with DeFi services that will disrupt the conventional NFT system.

Some features of Verlux ecosystem includes:

Decentalized NFT Marketplace

The Verlux NFT Marketplace will be a decentralized platform for NFT creators and enthusiasts. Powered by the Cardano Blockchain, the Marketplace will boast of its high scalability, sustainability, and interoperability to offer faster transactions and high confirmation time.

Cross Chain Swap Protocol

Verlux will be introducing a Cross-Chain Swap protocol which will enable users bridge NFTs built on other Blockchains to the Cardano Blockchain. With the introduction of Smart contracts in the Cardano network, Verlux will be building their swap protocol on this. users will now be able to experience the full interoperability of NFTs on our platform.

Staking & Yield Farming

$VLX holders will be able to stake a preset amount of $VLX on our platform and be able to earn rewards in limited edition NFTs which can be tradable on other NFT platforms too.

NFT Farming

The team at Verlux is integrating a staking protocol to its Marketplace where users can farm special edition and 100% exclusive NFTs, this novel protocol is one of the features that is making Verlux stand out amongst other NFT marketplaces as it is one of the first projects on the Cardano network to do so.

With VLX being utilized through our platforms, holders of VLX will be able to attract below advantages in our ecosystem:

Low Transaction cost

One of the main reasons Verlux choose to build on the Cardano Blockchain is to eliminate the high cost of transactions required both in minting and selling of NFTs. Verlux is aware of this limitation and serves as a bridge to this gap.

Governance

Holders of $VLX token will be made part of the decision-making process of issues that affect our Eco system. As such only holders of our token will be given the ability to vote on necessary decision-making process that will affect our ecosystem.

VLX is the utility token of Verlux ecosystem and the following trading pair VLX/USDT will be available for trades on the BitMart Exchange platform.

$VLX/USDT begins trading on Tuesday, May 3th at 6:00 AM (EDT)

Verlux Social Links

Website: https://verlux.io

Telegram: https://t.me/verluxcommunity

Discord: https://discord.gg/rAEQYbhKJS

Twitter: https://twitter.com/VerluxNFT

Gitbook: https://verlux.gitbook.io

Medium: https://verluxnft.medium.com

CONTACT: Media Details Company Name: Verlux Contact Name: Mathias Grunther Email: m.grunther -at- verlux.io Location: Walsall, West Midlands, UK Website: https://verlux.io


