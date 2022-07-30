Verlander wins MLB-leading 14th, Astros rout Mariners 11-1

  • Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
    1/6

    Mariners Astros Baseball

    Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Houston Astros' Alex Bregman hits an RBI single in front of Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
    2/6

    Mariners Astros Baseball

    Houston Astros' Alex Bregman hits an RBI single in front of Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Seattle Mariners' Ty France connects for a double against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
    3/6

    Mariners Astros Baseball

    Seattle Mariners' Ty France connects for a double against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel (10) scores as Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh waits for a throw during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
    4/6

    Mariners Astros Baseball

    Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel (10) scores as Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh waits for a throw during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) tips his cap to the crowd after being removed during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on Friday, July 29, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
    5/6

    Mariners Astros Baseball

    Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) tips his cap to the crowd after being removed during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on Friday, July 29, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez hits an RBI double against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
    6/6

    Mariners Astros Baseball

    Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez hits an RBI double against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman hits an RBI single in front of Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Seattle Mariners' Ty France connects for a double against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel (10) scores as Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh waits for a throw during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) tips his cap to the crowd after being removed during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on Friday, July 29, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez hits an RBI double against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 29, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Justin Verlander
    Justin Verlander
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Robbie Ray
    Robbie Ray
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Alex Bregman
    Alex Bregman
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Luis Torrens
    Luis Torrens
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Yuli Gurriel
    Yuli Gurriel
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Chris Flexen
    Chris Flexen
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Framber Valdez
    Framber Valdez
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander pitched one-run ball into the eighth inning and won his MLB-leading 14th game, Aledmys Díaz hit two homers and Yordan Alvarez slugged his 30th home run of the season as the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 11-1 on Friday night.

Verlander (14-3) allowed one run in 7 2/3 innings, with five hits and five strikeouts in outdueling Seattle’s Robbie Ray, last year’s AL Cy Young Award winner.

Verlander held Seattle scoreless until Jesse Winker and Julio Rodríguez doubled in the seventh inning.

“He didn’t have a lot of strikeouts, but he had them off balance,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “He was dealing. We got him some runs, and it’s hard sometimes for a pitcher who gets that kind of run support to still concentrate on getting the hitters out, but he’s a strong-minded guy. It was like the game was 0-0. He just kept pitching.”

Verlander allowed just three earned runs in four starts and 26 2/3 innings in July. The 39-year-old right-hander, in his first season back from Tommy John surgery, has allowed one earned run or less in six straight starts.

Verlander received a standing ovation as he walked off the field and tipped his hat to the packed house.

“It was an amazing ovation,” Verlander said. “The fans are incredible. It felt really special to have them acknowledge me like that. A sellout crowd, per usual, and it’s just nice to go out and perform and have them support you like that.”

Also Friday, the Mariners made a move to strengthen their pitching, acquiring the top starting pitcher on the trade market, getting All-Star Luis Castillo from the payroll-paring Cincinnati Reds for four minor league prospects.

“He’s one of the best pitchers in the game -- he’s really established himself as a dominant starter,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “We’ve got a chance to do something really big here this year. You have to step out and take a chance once in a while if you ultimately want to get the reward, take a little risk. Dominant starting pitcher, and I’m anxious to meet him.”

Cincinnati obtained infielders Noelvi Marte and Edwin Arroyo, and right-handers Levi Stoudt and Andrew Moore. Marte was the Mariners’ top-rated prospect, Arroyo was third and Stoudt fifth.

Seattle has not been to the playoffs since 2001, the longest postseason drought in the four major North American professional sports.

The Astros chased Ray (8-8) by scoring three runs in the third inning. Ray gave up singles to Yuli Gurriel and Alvarez and a two-run double to Alex Bregman that put Houston up 4-0.

Díaz sent a Ray pitch 401 feet onto the left-field train tracks in the second inning. Díaz added another solo homer in the eighth inning off catcher Luis Torrens.

“The last month, I’ve been feeling great at the plate,” Díaz said. “I’m glad I got a chance to be in the lineup and contribute to the win.”

Ray worked just 2 2/3 innings, giving up five hits and four runs on 84 pitches. He has been hit hard by Houston this season, giving up 14 runs in 10 2/3 innings in three starts.

Bregman added another RBI in the fourth inning on a single off Penn Murfee to left-center that scored Gurriel to put Houston up 5-0.

Alvarez’s homer to deep right-center field came in the sixth inning off an 85 mph fastball from Tommy Millone. Astros center fielder Mauricio Dubón also homered in the sixth, a shot near the left-field foul pole off Millone that put Houston up 9-0.

Houston has won five straight against Seattle and leads the season series 11-6. The Astros are 34-19 against the AL West this season.

Seattle is 17-5 in its last 22 games, with all five losses coming against Houston. The Mariners haven’t lost to a team except the Astros since July 1.

“Obviously, not our night,” Servais said. “They were all over Robbie again. We just couldn’t get anything going. You’re going to have these games every once in a while, and we haven’t had a game like this in a long, long time.”

VERLANDER EYEING ANOTHER CY YOUNG?

“I can’t really put into words what that would mean," he said. "All of this is just such a blessing after the last couple of years, with Tommy John. To be able to be back and be successful, there were a lot of doubters, but I just had to believe in myself, and my family had my back, and my teammates had my back. If that were to happen, that would be incredible.”

YORDAN ‘APPROACHING EXCELLENCE’

“I’ve been around some great hitters, and he’s fast approaching that area of excellence. Just keep it coming.” -- Astros manager Dusty Baker on Alvarez.

MACHETE MALDONADO

Mariners OF Julio Rodriguez was caught trying to steal second base in the first inning by Astros catcher Martin Maldonado. Rodriguez leads AL rookies with 21 steals on 26 attempts, but Maldonado caught him for his eighth of the season on 25 attempts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: After RHP Diego Castillo was placed on the 15-day injured list on Thursday night with right shoulder inflammation, the Mariners recalled RHP Matt Brash from Triple-A Tacoma. On Friday, the team claimed RHP Phillips Valdez off waivers from Boston and optioned him to Tacoma.

Astros: RHP Lance McCullers Jr. continues to make progress in his rehab from a forearm strain in the offseason. He will make his third rehab start on Tuesday night at Triple-A Sugar Land.

UP NEXT

Mariners: Chris Flexen (7-8, 3.75) starts for Seattle on Saturday, hoping to close out an impressive July in which he has a 1.61 ERA in four starts, all of which the Mariners have won.

Astros: Framber Valdez (9-4, 2.74) will start Saturday, six days after he held the Mariners to three runs in 6 2/3 innings in an 8-5 win in Seattle on Sunday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • How the world's most famous footballers are spending summer '22

    From Cristiano Ronaldo to Kylian Mbappé, how are the world's hardest-training athletes spending their well-deserved vacations?

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • Blue Jays president Shapiro says he supports ActiveTO after asking for it to be moved

    Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro says his comments about ActiveTO in early June were widely misinterpreted. Shapiro spoke with reporters on Thursday, his first public appearance since writing an open letter to Toronto city councilors about the program that shut down busy Lake Shore Boulevard West most weekends over the past two years. Shapiro said he didn't want ActiveTO ended, just adjusted. "I am strongly in favour of ActiveTO, I'm in favour of getting exercise and getting outside, esp

  • How OG Anunoby, Raptors can expand his offensive role

    Amit Mann discusses how OG Anunoby can increase his offensive production and what he needs from his teammates and coaching staff to become a higher usage player.

  • Blackmon scores, Vancouver Whitecaps win Canadian Championship on penalties

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps earned some redemption on Tuesday. After years of struggling in the Canadian Championship, the club finally lifted the Voyageurs Cup after beating Toronto FC in the final. Winning the tournament has long been a goal for the Whitecaps, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "We said from Day 1 that the Canadian Championship was one of our important trophies. We didn't do well in the previous years. And it means everything because we are a very good team," he said after

  • World champion swimmer Summer McIntosh withdraws from 200 at Commonwealth Games

    TORONTO — Canadian world champion swimmer Summer McIntosh has withdrawn from the women's 200-metre butterfly at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Swimming Canada high performance director and national coach John Atkinson said pulling out of that event will allow McIntosh to concentrate on other events during a busy season. The 15-year-old from Toronto will have a busy Games regardless. She's swimming in the 400-metre freestyle, 200 and 400 individual medleys and relays. McI

  • De Grasse, Brown, Blake, LePage withdraw from Commonwealth Games following worlds

    Sprinter Andre De Grasse and decathlete Pierce LePage are among the top Canadian track and field stars who have withdrawn from competing at the upcoming Commonwealth Games. De Grasse ran the anchor leg as Canada won gold in the 4x100-metre relay at the recent world track and field championships. Aaron Brown and Jerome Blake, who were also part of the relay team, have also withdrawn. "These athletes have had a challenging world championships in hot weather conditions and unfortunately must withdr

  • On heels of world silver, Canada's 3x3 basketball women want increased support from federation

    The draw of 3x3 basketball is right there in the name — three players on the court per side, a departure from the sport's typical 5-on-5 format. But when Canada's women won silver at the World Cup last month, they did so with a much smaller team than their opponent. Katherine Plouffe, one of Canada's players, said France's gold-medal squad had "about eight" staffers "including physios, medical people, analysts and coaches and stuff like that." Conversely, Canada's entourage consisted of four pla

  • Jonathan Toews ponders over future with Blackhawks in latest interview

    After over 1,000 games and three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks, captain Jonathan Toews' patience may be running out with the team entering a full rebuild.

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — The B.C. Lions are off to their best start since 2007 following a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions overcame a 17-4 second quarter deficit in the win as they climb to 5-1, matching their start from 2007. The Lions finished first in the West Division that year, with a 14-3-1 record before getting upset by the Riders 26-17 in the West final. The Riders drop to 4-4 with the loss as they head into a bye week. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke, in his first s