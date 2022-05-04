Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Kai Seikku

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
·2 min read
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 4 May 2022 at 16:05 EEST

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Kai Seikku

On 24 March 2022, the Annual General Meeting of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj resolved that the annual fee of the company's Board of Directors is paid in four equal instalments in Verkkokauppa.com shares either purchased from the market or alternatively by using treasury shares held by the company. In accordance with the resolution, a total of 1,013 shares have been transferred to Kai Seikku as follows:

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kai Seikku
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 14163/4/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-05-03
Venue is not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000049812
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,013 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,013 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

More information:
Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 40 671 2999

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.verkkokauppa.com

Verkkokauppa.com empowers its customers to follow their passion by providing a wide product assortment of around 80,000 products. Verkkokauppa.com Oyj serves its retail and corporate customers through its webstore, megastores, 24h kiosk and network of collection points as well as fast deliveries and various services. As Finland’s most popular and most visited domestic online retailer, its deliveries cover around 75 percent of the Finnish population within the next day. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, where its headquarters is also located. Verkkokauppa.com employs more than 750 people and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange with the ticker VERK.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs' special teams dominate in Game 1 rout of Lightning

    Special teams came to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1.

  • Ducks begin life after Getzlaf with 4-year playoff drought

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Getzlaf's retirement from the Anaheim Ducks signals the start of a new era, both for the star center and for the organization he's leaving behind. While Getzlaf works on his golf game and increases his family time, the Ducks hope next year is when they'll finally be contenders again. “I feel like we're making the progress, even if it's not always coming through in the results,” Getzlaf said. “There's better days ahead for this franchise, and I'm going to be happy to s

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Why the Raptors didn't utilize bench players more

    Raptors president and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri discusses whether or not Toronto needs a traditional center, why Nick Nurse didn't give more minutes to a few developing bench players and skills they could aim to acqiure through free agency. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 1 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports

  • Nick Nurse on Lakers rumours, title aspirations

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse addresses the rumour of the LA Lakers aiming to poach him from the Toronto Raptors and how important winning another title is to him. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Houston Texans select Metchie III in second round of NFL draft

    The Houston Texans won't have to wait long for Canadian John Metchie III. Houston traded up with the Cleveland Browns to select the Alabama star receiver in the second round, No. 44 overall, of the 2022 NFL draft Friday night. The Texans made the move despite Metchie suffering a season-ending knee injury in the Tide's 41-24 SEC title win over Georgia on Dec. 4. "As far as my recovery, I will be good to play football in July," Metchie told reporters during a videoconference. "I'll be good to go,

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse a 'game-time decision' for Game 1 vs. Kings

    EDMONTON — Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft says defenceman Darnell Nurse will be a "game-time decision" when Edmonton begins its playoff run against the L.A. Kings on Monday. Nurse, 27, has been sidelined since April 12 with a lower-body injury. He took part in a full practice on Saturday and took morning skate ahead of Monday's game. Asked whether he expected to suit up for the first playoff contest of the year, Nurse simply said "We'll see." The defenceman has 39 points (nine goals, 26 assists

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Offseason moves to show what Blackhawks think of rebuild

    CHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for Alex DeBrincat. The franchise's biggest stars all want to know how long the team's already painful rebuild is going to take. “Like we've seen with other teams, things can turn around pretty quickly,” Toews said. “I think if a lot of different guys are given the right environment and the right opportunity and keep taking steps forward, I think things can turn