Verizon teases upcoming Beyoncé Super Bowl commercial: What to know

Beyoncé fans might have good reason to tune into Super Bowl 58 this weekend, because Verizon is teasing a commercial that could feature the singer.

The mobile phone company posted two short teasers on its on social media, leading fans to believe she may be involved in Verizon's ad spot for the big game on Feb 11.

In the first clip, actor Tony Hale is squeezing lemons behind a lemonade stand. He says, "Hold up, she wants me to squeeze all these lemons by myself? This better work."

2.11.24

The short 11-second video ends with a flash of Beyoncé's song, "My House," and the screen shows the Super Bowl date along with the Verizon logo. The caption read, "Gotta squeeze faster than that if you want to be ready in time. 2.11.24"

Beyoncé’s 2016 album is titled "Lemonade." Fans took the lemon reference and the accompanying song to be a clear indication that Queen Bey might make some sort of cameo during a Verizon commercial on Sunday.

One user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "GET UP BEYONCÉ IS COMINGGGGGGGG."

Verizon followed up all the speculation with another teaser. In a separate video, Hale is speaking to a huge silver horse. This particular horse is known to fans as "Reneigh" and has become synonymous with Beyoncé's latest album, "Renaissance."

While looking at the horse Hale says, "So should we be in a Super Bowl commercial? Yay or nay? Get it? Get it? OK this is a problem." The clip is captioned, "We say yay. 2.11.24."

The big game will be held in Las Vegas and this year's show has been dubbed "Verizon Live at Super Bowl LVII". The company's comeback to the Super Bowl includes an in-game ad, exclusive VIP experiences and a collaboration with the Las Vegas Sphere.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. EST, 3:30 p.m. MST (local time).

