Verizon Response: Hurricane Sally

What you need to know:

Verizon’s Network teams are prepped and ready for Hurricane Sally’s landfall

Verizon consumer (prepaid and postpaid) and small business customers in Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi in the path of Hurricane Sally will receive unlimited calling, texting and data 9/15 through 9/21

Verizon retail stores may be closed or have reduced hours due to the storm

Our Verizon Response team is available 24/7 to coordinate with first responders

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Having restored network performance back to pre-storm levels in the wake of Hurricane Laura, the Verizon Network team is prepared and ready for Hurricane Sally, which is predicted to make landfall as a hurricane on Tuesday. The Verizon Network team is standing up its virtual Emergency Operation Center and making preparations for the storm’s arrival.

On the heels of the largest post-storm satellite asset deployment in our company’s history following Hurricane Laura, those mobile assets – used to provide temporary connection to cell sites if fiber is damaged – are still in the area and ready to be redeployed. Portable generators – used to provide temporary power in case of widespread commercial power outages – are also fueled and staged in the area. Permanent generators at cell sites and switch locations have been fueled up and tested, and vendors ready to keep refueling efforts going throughout the event are on standby.

In crisis situations, communication is critical. We have experienced it most recently with Hurricane Laura, Hurricane Isaias, the Derecho storms in the Midwest and the west coast wildfires that demonstrated the importance of connecting with critical resources, colleagues, friends and family. Reliability is in our DNA and we prepare all year long for disasters. The strength, reliability and strong performance of our network has been very evident to our customers during recent emergencies and our teams are prepared for Hurricane Sally heading towards the Gulf Coast with the same tireless dedication and commitment to reliable communications.

Verizon offers customers relief in advance of Hurricane Sally:

For our consumer and small business customers in the path of Hurricane Sally, beginning Tuesday, September 15 through September 21, Verizon is providing unlimited calling, texting and data to those who reside in the following parishes and counties:

Alabama: Baldwin, Mobile

Louisiana: Ascension, Assumption, Jefferson, La Fourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington

Mississippi: Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River

Our Verizon Response team is available 24/7 to coordinate with first responders. We are mobilizing charging stations, devices, special equipment, emergency vehicles and more to support local, state and federal agencies across the US. First responder customers with wireless priority service should utilize *272 when placing calls.

Verizon retail stores may be closed or have reduced hours due to the storm. You can find the nearest one that’s open by visiting: https://www.verizonwireless.com/stores/ .

Here’s a quote you can use from our South Central Region Consumer Vice President:

“Gulf Coast residents battered by this year’s record setting hurricane season have enough to worry about as Hurricane Sally approaches. Wondering if they’ll be able to connect before, during and after the storm shouldn’t be one of those worries,” said Michelle Miller, Verizon Consumer Vice President. “Our Network teams are prepared to keep residents connected. We hope this offer will allow our customers to focus on what matters most - making sure they and their homes are prepared.”

Text-to-donate:

Verizon customers can help the American Red Cross in their disaster relief efforts by texting the word HURRICANES to 90999 and $10 will be added to their Verizon Wireless bill upon confirmation of the billing zip code.

