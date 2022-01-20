Verizon remains unmatched in Network Quality according to J.D. Power

Verizon is the most awarded for Network Quality, according to J.D. Power – 28 times in a row, more than any other carrier.





BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Customers know quality, which is why for the 28th time in a row, Verizon is the most awarded brand in Network Quality by J.D. Power. Verizon continues to be #1 for network quality, winning over 175 J.D. Power Awards for Network Quality over the last 18 years – more than any other carrier.



In the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Study - Volume 1, Verizon received J.D. Power awards in all six regions: Mid-Atlantic, North Central, Northeast, Southeast, Southwest and West*. Verizon achieved the best score across all study factors, with the fewest call, messaging and data problems across the nation.



“The J.D Power awards are recognized as the voice of the consumer and Verizon’s history of success is a testament to our commitment in delivering the best network experience for our customers,” said Kyle Malady, Chief Technology Officer, at Verizon. “That commitment continues as we bring our 5G Ultra Wideband to more than 100 million Americans this month.”



The J.D. Power findings include responses from more than 28,000 wireless customers who participated in a national survey conducted between July and December 2021. J.D. Power recognizes the highest-ranking companies from results based on customer experience from the companies evaluated.

Verizon Wireless received the lowest rate of reported problems in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Study Volume 1 (tied in the Southwest) of customers’ perceptions of network performance with wireless carries. Visit jdpower.com/awards.



