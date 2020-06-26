Verizon pulls ads from Facebook over inaction on hate speech

Photograph: Richard Drew/AP

Verizon is pulling its advertising from Instagram and Facebook, the biggest name so far in a growing movement to boycott the social network for not doing enough to stop hate speech on its platforms.

The company said on Thursday it would join other companies including Ben & Jerry’s, Patagonia and REI in suspending advertising from Facebook-owned platforms until the company “can create an acceptable solution that makes us comfortable”.

“We have strict content policies in place and have zero tolerance when they are breached, we take action,” Verizon’s chief media officer, John Nitti, said in a statement. “We’re pausing our advertising until Facebook can create an acceptable solution that makes us comfortable and is consistent with what we’ve done with YouTube and other partners.”

Facebook acknowledged the growing pressure on a call with advertisers on Wednesday, where a Facebook executive admitted there is a “trust deficit” with its clients on the platform.

The “Stop Hate for Profit” campaign was launched on Wednesday by advocacy groups including the Anti-Defamation League, the NAACP and Color Of Change. It asks advertisers to pressure the tech giant to adopt stricter policies against racist and hateful content on its platforms by pausing all spending on advertising with the company for the month of July.

As part of the campaign, the groups alerted Verizon that one of its advertisements on Facebook had appeared next to a video from the conspiracy group QAnon drawing on hateful and antisemitic rhetoric.

“We found an advertisement for Verizon appearing next to a video from the conspiracy group QAnon drawing on hateful and antisemitic rhetoric, warning that the Federal Emergency Management Agency is planning to bring on civil war with concentration camps and coffins at the ready and claiming Americans are already quarantined in militarised districts,” the ADL said in an open letter “to the companies that advertise on Facebook”.

Verizon spent about $2m (£1.6m) advertising on Facebook sites in the last month, according to CNBC.

Facebook makes $70bn in annual advertising revenue while “amplifying the messages of white supremacists” and “permitting incitement to violence”, according to the campaign.

The advocacy groups argue Facebook has failed to address misinformation and hate speech by making Breitbart News a “trusted news source” despite its history of working with white nationalists and neo-Nazis, allegedly allowing housing discrimination against communities of colour, and failing to remove Holocaust denial posts.

The pressure on Facebook to moderate hate speech has accelerated in recent weeks as the platform refused to flag false and incendiary statements from Donald Trump, despite moves from rival platform Twitter to do so.

A recent study by the Anti-Defamation League found that the vast majority (77%) of online harassment experienced by respondents took place on Facebook.

“There is more progress to be made but we continue to make significant investments in technology and processes to help us remove hate, harassment and bullying from Facebook,” a company spokesperson said in response to the study.

In public, Facebook has said it is has had conversations with marketers and civil rights organisations that “are about how, together, we can be a force for good”, as the company’s ads boss Carolyn Everson told the Guardian on Wednesday.

But behind the scenes, it has taken a more hardline approach. “We do not make policy changes tied to revenue pressure,” Everson said in an email to advertisers over the weekend, according to the Wall Street Journal. “We set our policies based on principles rather than business interests.”

On Tuesday, Everson’s email was followed up with a conference call between Facebook, including chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, and a group of representatives from the advertising industry. Zuckerberg insisted that the site needed to remain neutral over political content, the Journal reported.

Some of the companies that control the largest spend on Facebook have so far been diplomatic in their support of Facebook. Ice cream specialist Ben & Jerry’s has declared it is to boycott the social network. but its parent company, consumer goods group Unilever,is less keen: “As a global company, our approach has been and will continue to be to work in partnership to identify issues, offer solutions, and push for meaningful actions,” a spokesperson for the company said.

Dentsu Aegis, a large Japanese advertising conglomerate, is in a similar position. Its subsidiary 360i recommended to its US clients that they join the boycott, but the parent group has held fire. “Facebook has long been, and remains, a valuable partner to Dentsu Aegis Network,” a spokesperson said.

“However, we recognise there is more to be done to make the platform as safe and suitable as possible for brands and people. We continue to work alongside our clients as they make their individual decisions based on their specific circumstances.”

On Thursday, the boycott grew beyond advertisers. Chat app Viber, which allows 100 million of its billion-plus users around the world to log in with their Facebook accounts, announced its plans to cut ties with the social network entirely, removing all Facebook code from its service.