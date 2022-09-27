Verizon Sourcing LLC

The network America relies on presents first-ever most reliable player fantasy recap

Fantasy players can visit Yahoo Sports for insights on player reliability for their team

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the football season officially underway, Verizon is partnering with Yahoo Sports to present the first-ever most reliable player fantasy football recap each week. “Fantasy Flashback: The Week’s Most Reliable Players, presented by Verizon” will give Yahoo Fantasy Football readers unique insight into player performance from the past week, to help them make the right sit/start decisions this week.

Reliable points production is key for fantasy players. Understanding how to best use your roster week to week in order to deliver reliable results is often the difference between winning and losing. Now, the network America relies on presents this information as part of Yahoo Sports’ fantasy content every Tuesday during the football season.

“Reliable players are a winning team’s most valuable asset, and at Verizon, we know just how important reliability is to success both on and off the field,” said Christa Rafferty, Director, Digital Marketing at Verizon. “We’re excited to partner with Yahoo Sports to bring ‘Fantasy Flashback: The Week’s Most Reliable Players, presented by Verizon’ to fans across America and recognize the players that deliver fantasy football wins.”

For the 40 million Americans who locked in their draft picks for the fantasy football season this year, reliable connectivity is critical. A Verizon and Morning Consult survey found 90% of fans say having a reliable internet connection during a draft is vital to success in fantasy football. The survey found that one in three fantasy football players reported missing out on a trade or making an incorrect pick due to a poor wireless connection. Moreover, with four out of five fantasy fans saying that they do fantasy football activities while out and about, having a reliable mobile connection is vital.

As a leader in fantasy sports since 1999, Yahoo Fantasy continues to be the place to play for both casual and dedicated players. The Yahoo Fantasy platform gives players the winning edge with the latest fantasy content, drafting tools and stats, expert analysis, as well as access to its premium subscription service, Yahoo Fantasy Plus.

Follow here for the latest Fantasy Flashback: The Week’s Most Reliable Players, presented by Verizon each week. And for football fans looking for a winning game plan, check out Eli Manning ’s breakdown of Verizon's best deals ranging from 5G home interne t and gaming consoles to Unlimited calling plans and smartphone deals . Don’t miss out on all the included entertainment offered with Verizon wireless plans.

