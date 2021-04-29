Verizon to offer new iPad Pro featuring breakthrough M1 chip and ultra-fast 5G

Order your iPad Pro starting April 30 and get up to $200 off with eligible trade-in



iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini with 5G now available in a stunning new purple

The next generation of Apple TV 4K will be available for order starting on April 30



BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon will offer the latest products from Apple, including the powerful new iPad Pro, advanced iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in an all-new purple finish, helpful AirTag and the next generation of Apple TV 4K.



Customers will be able to order the new iPad Pro, featuring the breakthrough M1 chip and 5G, beginning on April 30, with availability in the second half of May. Customers can also now order iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini with 5G in purple, in addition to the all-new AirTag, a private and secure way to locate the items that matter the most. Both will be available in stores and online on April 30.

The next generation of Apple TV 4K, featuring an all-new Siri Remote, innovative color balance technology, and high frame rate HDR, can be ordered starting on April 30 and will be available in the second half of May.



The new iPad Pro and the entire iPhone 12 lineup support 5G, opening up the power of 5G Ultra Wideband, which is available in parts of over 70 cities, and 5G Nationwide, which is available in over 2700 cities. Customers using a new iPad Pro and iPhone 12 on Verizon’s 5G network can take advantage of the ultra-high speed, massive capacity and ultra-low lag Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband offers.

Introducing iPad Pro with 5G.

The new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with support for an ultra-fast 5G experience, is the most powerful and advanced iPad Pro ever, pushing the limits of what’s possible on iPad. iPad Pro features the breakthrough Apple-designed M1 chip, delivering a massive leap in performance to handle even the most demanding workflows, support for Thunderbolt and USB 4, and an all-new 12MP Ultra Wide front camera designed specifically for iPad, enabling Center Stage, a new experience for video calls that automatically keeps users perfectly framed. Both models feature advanced display technologies for an unmatched viewing experience, including ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support.

Story continues

The new 12.9-inch iPad Pro offers a groundbreaking extreme dynamic range experience on the Liquid Retina XDR display to capture the brightest highlights and the most subtle details. Available in silver and space gray finishes, iPad Pro now comes with the Magic Keyboard in a gorgeous new White color, includes support for Apple Pencil (second-gen), and can be activated over eSIM.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, now in purple.

Now available in a stunning new purple finish, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini bring a beautiful design packed with powerful capabilities, including the best 5G experience. iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini include an advanced dual-camera system that delivers powerful computational photography features and the highest quality video in a smartphone, an expansive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR display with OLED for a brighter, more immersive viewing experience, and the Ceramic Shield front cover, providing the biggest jump in durability ever on iPhone1.

The Apple-designed A14 Bionic — the fastest chip in a smartphone — powers every experience on iPhone 12 while efficiently managing battery life. iPhone 12 models also introduced high-powered wireless charging with MagSafe and an all-new ecosystem of accessories that easily attach to iPhone2.

Use AirTag to find my anything.

Apple expands the Find My ecosystem with AirTag, a small, lightweight and elegantly designed accessory that helps customers keep track of and find the items that matter most with Apple’s Find My app. AirTag taps into the vast and global Find My network and can help locate misplaced belongings whether nearby or out of Bluetooth range, all while keeping location data private and anonymous with end-to-end encryption3.

Available in one or four packs, AirTag is IP67 water resistant4 and customers can easily place it into a bag or pocket on its own, or utilize a wide range of beautifully Apple designed AirTag accessories, including the Polyurethane Loop, the Leather Loop and Leather Key Ring, conveniently attaching to a backpack or set of keys5.

Next-gen Apple TV 4K.

The next generation of Apple TV 4K delivers high frame rate HDR with Dolby Vision and connects customers to their favorite content with the highest quality6. At the heart of the new Apple TV 4K is the A12 Bionic chip that provides a significant boost in graphics performance, video decoding, and audio processing. And with an all-new design, the Siri Remote makes it even easier to watch shows and movies on Apple TV with intuitive navigation controls. Together with tvOS — the most powerful TV operating system — Apple TV 4K works seamlessly with Apple devices and services to magically transform the living room in ways that everyone in the family will love.

The best Verizon offers.

Verizon has some great offers to help get you a new iPad Pro or iPhone 12.

Get up to $200 off the new iPad Pro with 5G when you trade in your current eligible tablet and purchase a new iPad Pro on Verizon Device Payment. Discount given in bill credits over 24 or 30 months 7 .

Get the incredible iPhone 12 with 5G on us when you trade-in select phones. Eligible on 64GB. Unlimited plans required 8 .

For a limited time, eligible customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, or Mac can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free and three months of Apple Arcade for free (after $4.99/month each.)9



The perfect unlimited plan for your new iPhone.

The latest Verizon Mix & Match Unlimited and Prepaid wireless plans support Verizon’s 5G Nationwide network. Play More, Do More and Get More plans include unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband, delivering ultra-fast speeds and ultra-low lag time for smooth gaming and live AR/VR experiences. Verizon also offers two great Mix & Match plans for your iPad Pro — Unlimited and Unlimited Plus — with access to Verizon 5G starting at $20 a month.

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit verizon.com/iphone . For more details on Apple products, please visit www.apple.com.

1 The displays have rounded corners. When measured as a rectangle, the screen is 6.06 inches (iPhone 12) or 5.42 inches (iPhone 12 mini) diagonally. Actual viewable area is less.

2 MagSafe accessories including chargers, cases, and wallets are sold separately.

3 The Find My network is not available in all countries and regions. Customers in these countries and regions will still be able to use AirTag to locate a missing item when it is nearby.

4 AirTag is splash, water, and dust resistant and was tested under controlled laboratory conditions with a rating of IP67 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes). Splash, water,

and dust resistance are not permanent conditions and resistance might decrease as a result of normal wear. Refer to the Safety and Handling documentation for cleaning and drying instructions.

5 AirTag accessories, including the Polyurethane Loop, Leather Loop, and Leather Key Ring, are sold separately.

6 A subscription may be required to access some content. Not all content is available in 4K or 4K HDR. High frame rate HDR content is currently limited. Additional content will be available soon. 4K resolution requires a 4K-capable TV. Playback quality will depend on hardware and Internet connection.

7 5G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. 5G Nationwide available in 2700+ cities. Up to $1299.99 device payment purchase or full retail purchase req’d. Less $100 promo credit + up to $100 trade-in/promo credit applied over 24/30 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.

8 5G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. 5G Nationwide available in 2700+ cities. $799.99 device payment purchase or full retail purchase w/new smartphone line w/ Unlimited plans req’d. Less up to $800 trade-in/promo credit applied over 24 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.

9 $4.99 per month each for Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade after free trial. Special offers are good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device. One Apple TV+ offer and one Apple Arcade offer per Family Sharing group. Plans automatically renew until cancelled. Other restrictions and terms apply; visit apple.com/promo for more information.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

George Koroneos

george.koroneos@verizon.com

Twitter: @GLKCreative



