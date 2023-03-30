Verizon continues to upgrade Grand Rapids’ best network

Recent upgrades lead to testing results that show Verizon’s network is unbeaten in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon has recently made major upgrades to the network serving customers in Grand Rapids, MI. These upgrades are part of a multi-year redesign of its network architecture to stay ahead of exponential data usage increases, upgrade the technology in the network, and to pave the way for personalized customer experiences. Network upgrades in Grand Rapids include deploying new cell sites to extend coverage and capacity in local communities. They also include adding more capacity on fiber optic cables to move more data through the network and adding bandwidth to the cellular network to accommodate new services like wireless internet service for homes and businesses. Specifics on the upgrades include:

  • 74% of people in Grand Rapids are covered with 5G Ultra Wideband service. That coverage has been expanded recently with the addition of seven new macro cell sites and eight new small cell sites which have enhanced service in Rockford, Byron Center, Walker, Kentwood and downtown GR, East Grand Rapids.

  • In addition to adding more 5G service using C-band spectrum, Verizon is also deploying 5G service using Millimeter Wave (mmWave), its premium, high-band spectrum which allows for extremely fast speeds and massive capacity. Verizon has recently added mmWave most notably near East Grand Rapids, Eastown and Wyoming.

  • Grand Rapids’s exceptional 5G coverage uses a combination of mmWave spectrum and Verizon’s recently acquired C-band spectrum. Until this year in Grand Rapids, Verizon has been restricted to using 100 MHz of the spectrum they secured, but by the end of this year, customers in Grand Rapids will be able to take advantage of 200 MHz of C-band, doubling the spectrum available for 5G Ultra Wideband. That additional spectrum will turbo charge the service, offering significantly higher speeds, much greater capacity to accommodate more customers and more robust services.

  • Lastly, the addition of 5G service and the many additional wireless solutions allow far more data to travel on the wireless network in Grand Rapids. That exponential increase in data carried into and out of the cell sites serving the community requires upgraded fiber optic cable links. Fiber optic cables are used to move data between cell sites and connect those sites to the rest of the network. Verizon has increased the capacity on the fiber connections in many cell sites in the Grand Rapids area so they can carry 10 times the amount of data.

“Verizon is committed to delivering the most reliable network experience and meeting our customer’s connectivity needs, no matter where they are. Our reliable, secure network connects families, friends, homes and businesses in Grand Rapids with our best-in-class 5G ultra wideband technology,” said Dean Brauer, Vice President of Engineering and Operations for Verizon.

With these and other technology advancements on Verizon’s network, customers are able to use more data in more ways. This multi-service network powers

  • Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices that do very little networking and stay in place,

  • smartphones with infinite opportunities to use data in a highly mobile environment,

  • home and business internet which provides connectivity via the wireless network for homes, offices and retail environments, and

  • complex solutions like Augmented Reality or enterprise real-time video and data analysis that require massive computing capabilities.

As 5G technology advances and is even more widely adopted by consumers the variety of solutions that will use Verizon’s network will continue to evolve as well.

Grand Rapids, MI customers have an exceptional experience on Verizon’s network

The recent network upgrades have led to Verizon’s network being unbeaten in Grand Rapids, MI according to the nation’s most rigorous scientific testing company RootMetrics®. In the most recent test measuring performance of major wireless carriers throughout Grand Rapids, Verizon is unbeaten for overall network performance, and in fact is unbeaten in every single category tested including accessibility, reliability, speed and performance in texts and calls. Today’s results show great speeds for Verizon customers in Grand Rapids with Verizon’s median download speed increasing 210% since last year* in the market and peak speeds of up to 410 Mbps.

Services from the network customers rely on

For customers in Grand Rapids, the additional coverage and capacity means more customers now have access not only to reliable, fast mobile service, but also Verizon Home Internet service, a different kind of home internet with no data caps. It’s ideal for anyone who wants super fast connectivity to stream, game or even work remotely. Verizon Home Internet is reliable and fast enough to power home connected devices: smart TVs, tablets, phones, gaming consoles and more. Plans start at just $25 per month with AutoPay and a select 5G mobile plan – all without extra fees, equipment charges, annual contracts or data caps.** Go to verizon.com/home for availability. Visit verizon.com/deals for the latest 5G phones and accessories.

Additionally, through Verizon Frontline, the advanced network and technology developed over three decades of partnership with first responders to meet their unique and evolving needs, public safety agencies in the Grand Rapids area will also be able to experience the benefits of these network enhancements. To learn more about Verizon Frontline, visit verizon.com/frontline.

Grand Rapids area businesses have access to 5G Business Internet from Verizon. 5G Business Internet is ultra-fast wireless business internet powered by 5G Ultra Wideband. This wireless alternative to cable internet is for businesses of all sizes and includes self-setup or professional installation options, multiple pricing and service options, unlimited data, and a 10-year price guarantee (price guarantee excludes taxes and fees) for 5G Business Internet service. To learn more about Verizon 5G Business Internet, visit verizon.com/5gbusinessinternet and plug in an address to see what service is available.

*Rankings based on the RootMetrics® Grand Rapids RootScore® Report: 1H 2023. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of Verizon.

**Verizon Home Internet includes 5G Home Internet and LTE Home Internet services, which are available in select areas. Save $25/mo. when combined with an existing 5G Do More, 5G Play More, 5G Get More or One Unlimited for iPhone plan. With Auto Pay and paper-free billing req’d. Add’l $10/mo. w/o Auto Pay. Subject to credit approval.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Karen Schulz
864.561.1527
Karen.schulz@verizonwireless.com


