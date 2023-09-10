Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will increase its dividend on the 1st of November to $0.665, which is 1.9% higher than last year's payment from the same period of $0.653. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 7.8%.

Verizon Communications' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Prior to this announcement, Verizon Communications was quite comfortably covering its dividend with earnings and it was paying more than 75% of its free cash flow to shareholders. By paying out so much of its cash flows, this could indicate that the company has limited opportunities for investment and growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 0.3% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 54%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Verizon Communications Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $2.06 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $2.61. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.4% over that duration. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Verizon Communications has seen earnings per share falling at 7.9% per year over the last five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits.

Our Thoughts On Verizon Communications' Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Verizon Communications' payments are rock solid. The company hasn't been paying a very consistent dividend over time, despite only paying out a small portion of earnings. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Verizon Communications that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Verizon Communications not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

