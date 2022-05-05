Verizon Business Becomes Bertelsmann’s Global Network Transformation Partner

Verizon Sourcing LLC

LONDON, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business has been selected for the second time by Bertelsmann , the media, services and education company to transform its global network infrastructure; becoming one of the company’s global network transformation partners. Verizon will deploy a Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) solution, which focuses on a globally managed Software Defined-WAN (SD-WAN) network underpinned by virtualized security functions, across Bertelsmann’s operations in the Americas as well as subsidiaries across the APAC and EMEA regions.



Headquartered in Germany, Bertelsmann is one of the world’s largest media, services and education companies operating in about 50 countries around the world. Its subsidiaries include the entertainment group RTL Group, Penguin Random House, BMG, the service provider Arvato, the Bertelsmann Printing Group, the Bertelsmann Education Group and Bertelsmann Investments. The company has around 130,000 employees and generated revenues of €17.3 billion.

Reliability, security, stability as well as innovation were high priorities on Bertelsmann’s agenda when re-selecting its network partner; as was Verizon’s proven track record as one of Bertelsmann’s partners during its first generation migration journey starting 2016.

“Transforming global operations to become more agile and able to compete in the fast-paced digital environment is essential in order to maintain a competitive edge in the market,” said Scott Lawrence, Group Vice President of Verizon Business in EMEA. “NaaS frameworks with next generation networks and security combine reliability with the power of competitive agility to global businesses. Given the fundamental importance of these networks it is crucial that businesses align themselves with a partner who has proven experience as well as understands the importance of security within this core service.”

The next generation SD-WAN network has security built into its core. Verizon Advanced SASE provides a universally distributed, identity-centric networking and security platform that ensures Bertelsmann’s end users and devices, across all locations are securely connected.

“A stable and secure global network backbone is key for our business to be successful and harness the new business opportunities the agile, digital world offers,” said Jochen Grochtdreis, Senior Vice President Corporate IT from Bertelsmann. “Our business is hugely dependent on the quality of our network. It was crucial we aligned with a technology partner we trusted, had proven global experience, a track record within our group and shared our vision as to how the network would support the evolving transformation within our business. Verizon Business has been our trusted network partner for the past five years and we are confident that they are also the right partner for our future.”

What Network as a Service is and why it matters

Verizon Business’s network as a service (NaaS) is an on-demand solution utilizing the latest connectivity, network and security technologies. The on-demand offering takes multiple technologies, and delivers a single solution to the customer to enable their digital transformation. As technology evolves, customers like Bertelsmann will have the newest technology almost instantly and can focus on what matters to them most.

