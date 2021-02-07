Verizon announces star-studded Super Bowl concert to benefit small businesses, plus other surprises
Verizon is In The Know’s parent company.
Amid a particularly isolated year, Verizon has announced its plans to safely bring people together for America’s biggest annual sporting event.
The company is set to make the festivities of Super Bowl LV weekend more accessible than ever to fans — whether at the game or at home — using the power of its lightning-fast 5G Ultra Wideband.
On Sunday, Feb. 7, at 11 p.m. ET, Verizon is set to livestream the ultimate Super Bowl LV after-party, “The Big Concert for Small Business.” The benefit, hosted by Tiffany Haddish, will feature performances by Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Christina Aguilera, Eric Church, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Luke Bryan and Miley Cyrus.
The star-studded concert will be livestreamed on Yahoo and Fios and on Verizon’s Twitter, Twitch, YouTube and TikTok; broadcast on BET, CBS Sports Network, CMT, MTV2 and MTV Live; and aired on iHeart and Sirius. Verizon has pledged to donate $10 million to the nonprofit Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), providing immediate financial support to businesses during the pandemic. All additional proceeds from the concert will go to the charity as well.
But that’s not all.
As part of its fan-first Super Bowl celebration, Verizon has constructed a stadium in Fortnite Creative — the largest activation ever made in Fortnite’s Creative Mode by BeyondCreative and Epic Games — featuring four football-inspired games and a few hidden surprises for players.
The stadium, which will give gamers the opportunity to interact with their favorite NFL players and pro gamers in a way that’s never been done before, was built utilizing the low lag and high speeds made possible by the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband network, highlighting the power of 5G for gaming.
On Sunday, during the big game, the Verizon 5G SuperStadium in the NFL mobile app will allow iPhone 12 owners who are present at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium the opportunity to watch the game through seven different camera angles. Fans at home will be able to access five camera angles, as well as project augmented reality overlays of NFL’s Next Gen Stats onto the players in real time.
Verizon Media’s “Watch Together,” a free co-viewing experience in the Yahoo Sports mobile app, will also give fans the ability to co-watch Super Bowl LV with friends and family on their phones.
There’s no better way to experience everything game day has to offer.
In The Know is now available on Apple News — follow us here!
If you liked this story, check out our first episode on the duos competing in ITK Bowl 2021.
More from In The Know
Watch: NFL players and gamers battle it out at ITK Bowl 2020
This best-selling shampoo cured my flaky scalp, and I’ve sworn by it ever since
Casetify’s new ‘desert neutrals’ antimicrobial phone cases are a minimalist’s dream
Shoppers say this 2-in-1 robot vacuum is ‘miles ahead’ of the Roomba — and it’s on sale for $100 off
The post Verizon announces star-studded Super Bowl concert to benefit small businesses, plus other surprises appeared first on In The Know.