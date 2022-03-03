Verizon announces +play, a new platform exclusive to Verizon customers

Verizon Sourcing LLC
Cutting-edge content and entertainment hub to feature Disney+, Netflix, discovery+, Peloton and Live Nation’s Veeps, in addition to many others; centralizes streaming subscriptions for Verizon customers

NEW YORK, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Verizon announced that its customers will have exclusive access to +play, a groundbreaking platform that allows users to discover, purchase and manage some of their favorite subscriptions across entertainment, audio, gaming, fitness, music, lifestyle and more – all in one place. Through new partnerships with Netflix, Peloton, Live Nation’s Veeps and featuring leading services like Disney+, discovery+, A+E Networks, AMC+ and many others, the hub will give Verizon customers a simple and efficient way to access and take advantage of exclusive deals for content services.

By 2024, the average streamer will subscribe to more than five services1. With more and more platforms launching across content, gaming, music, news and lifestyle, it’s increasingly difficult for consumers to know what they have, what’s available, what they’re paying and if they’re getting the best value. +play is Verizon’s answer for an easier way to manage subscriptions across any and all devices, and for a more effective way to discover new content. +play will also allow Verizon customers to learn more about exclusive deals and offerings for content services.

“+play is a natural extension of our core strengths. Through premium content and entertainment relationships, we have a track record as one of the largest and most successful direct to consumer platforms in the country,” said Manon Brouillette, executive vice president and CEO of Verizon Consumer Group. “We already support the management of millions of Verizon-offered content subscriptions and +play will further enhance our Mix & Match plan proposition by scaling choice through aggregation – choice of connectivity, choice of device, and now choice of content and digital services with added perks and offers in a one stop shop.”

+play builds on the content Verizon already offers through leading providers including Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, Discovery and AMC+, all of which are featured in the new service, and introduces new partners, including Netflix, Peloton, Veeps concert livestreams, WW International, Inc., A+E Networks (Lifetime Movie Club, HISTORY Vault, and A&E Crime Central), The Athletic, Calm, Duolingo, and TelevisaUnivision’s Vix+, among many others.

+play is a unique digital hub designed to centralize subscription services at no additional cost to Verizon customers. Trials for +play will begin at the end of March with a select group of customers and brands, with an expected consumer launch later this year.

+play was announced at Verizon’s Investor Event on March 3, 2022.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

1 Activate Outlook 2021

Media contact:
Caroline Brooks
caroline.brooks@verizon.com
(908) 809-2678


