Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Now Lit up at the Oracle Industry Lab

·4 min read
DEERFIELD, Ill. and NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon and Oracle are teaming to explore how Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband can transform industries including utilities, manufacturing, communications, construction and engineering. With Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband now lit up at the Oracle Industry Lab outside of Chicago, partners and customers can explore, create, and test 5G use cases that create opportunities and solve their most pressing industry challenges. These range from carbon reduction to worker safety, sustainable building, and more. See the lab in action at www.oracle.com/innovation.

“In 5G Innovation Hubs across the nation, Verizon Business has been working alongside startups, universities, and large enterprises, like Oracle, to help our partners develop and test solutions that can transform various industries — all powered by Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband,” said Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business. “The state-of-the-art Oracle Industry Lab is the perfect testing ground for this kind of next-level innovation. By uniting Oracle’s deep suite of vertical and horizontal technology with partner solutions and Verizon 5G, we will be able to help our joint customers reimagine the future of their enterprises.”

“Our mission at the lab is to bring partners and customers together to forge new paths and solve really complex problems in a hands-on testing environment,” said Mike Sicilia, executive vice president of Oracle’s vertical industries. “As we tackle issues such as sustainability, smarter manufacturing, and creating more resilient energy and water systems, it will take an ecosystem worth of experience and ideas to bring viable solutions to life. Without question, 5G will be fundamental to these developments and we are honored to be working with Verizon to help power the future of industries.”

The Oracle Industry Lab will feature both public and private 4G and 5G Verizon networks.

As industries evolve, the 5G network will provide the backbone for new experiences, from vehicle-to-vehicle communication while driving, robots interacting on a factory floor, or thousands of sensors in a warehouse sending real-time information.

Building the future of industries

At the lab, customers will be able to collaborate with dozens of partners to ideate and validate new solutions leveraging the latest technologies, including connected devices, drones, augmented reality, robotics, visualization, artificial intelligence, and more.

For example, visitors will be able to collaborate on large construction models with massive amounts of data flowing through Verizon’s 5G network. This includes sharing drone laser scanning and video data with BIM (building information management) models to fuel predictive insights that can help mitigate potential schedule risks and improve project outcomes.

Collaborators can also test how fast, reliable access to sub-second smart meter and IoT-sensor data, enabled by 5G, can help utilities better monitor everything from city-wide energy use to potential pipe or pole hazards which can help avoid power outages or costly and dangerous asset failures.

This engagement is part of Verizon’s broader strategy to partner with enterprises, startups, universities, national labs, and government/military to explore how 5G can disrupt and transform nearly every industry. Verizon operates five 5G Labs in the U.S. and one in London that specialize in developing use cases in industries ranging from healthcare to public safety to entertainment. In addition, Verizon is collaborating with several customers to establish 5G Innovation Hubs on-premises as part of an ongoing initiative to co-innovate and create new 5G applications.

About Verizon
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contacts:
Chris Ashraf
christina.moon.ashraf@verizon.com
(201) 320-4259
@ChrisMoonPR

Kris Reeves
Oracle
925-787-6744
Kris.reeves@oracle.com



