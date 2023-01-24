Veritex Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Veritex Holdings, Inc.

DALLAS, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritex Holdings, Inc. (“Veritex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VBTX), the holding company for Veritex Community Bank, today announced the results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022.



"Today we reported strong 2022 performance metrics with $216 million in pre-tax pre-provision earnings, or 1.97% on average assets, 1.35% operating return on average assets, 16% return on average tangible common equity and an efficiency ratio below 50% for the 5th consecutive year," said C. Malcolm Holland, III, Veritex President and Chief Executive Officer. "We generated 34% growth in loans, 24% growth in deposits, completed an oversubscribed common stock offering and expanded relationships and new customers. Looking towards 2023, we remain focused on credit discipline, lending in portfolios that align with our core deposit priorities and delivering strong financial results."

Financial Highlights Fourth Quarter

2022 Third Quarter

2022 Fourth Quarter

2021 Full Year

2022 Full Year

2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) GAAP Net income $ 39,897 $ 43,322 $ 41,506 $ 146,315 $ 139,584 Diluted EPS 0.73 0.79 0.82 2.71 2.77 Book value per common share 26.83 26.15 26.64 26.83 26.64 Return on average assets2 1.35 % 1.50 % 1.68 % 1.33 % 1.49 % Efficiency ratio 47.63 44.71 48.53 48.64 49.45 Return on average equity2 11.03 11.82 12.65 10.28 11.01 Non-GAAP1 Operating earnings $ 40,395 $ 43,625 $ 42,410 $ 147,889 $ 139,647 Diluted operating EPS 0.74 0.80 0.84 2.74 2.77 Tangible book value per common share 18.64 17.91 17.49 18.64 17.49 Pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings 63,694 63,454 48,640 216,413 171,205 Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets2 2.15 % 2.20 % 1.97 % 1.97 % 1.83 % Operating return on average assets2 1.36 1.51 1.72 1.35 1.49 Operating efficiency ratio 47.11 44.37 47.64 48.21 49.27 Return on average tangible common equity2 16.75 17.82 20.06 15.78 17.57 Operating return on average tangible common equity2 16.95 17.94 20.48 15.94 17.58

1 Refer to the section titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

2 Annualized ratio.

Other Fourth Quarter and 2022 Highlights:

Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets decreased 5 basis points ("bps") from the third quarter of 2022 to 2.15%, and grew 14 bps year-over-year;

Net interest margin increased to 3.87%, up 10 bps from the third quarter of 2022, and grew by 50 bps year-over-year;

Tangible book value per common share increased to $18.64 during the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to $17.91 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 17.49 for the three months ended December 31, 2021;

Total loans held for investment ("LHI"), excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") and mortgage warehouse ("MW") loans, grew $524.0 million, from the third quarter of 2022, or 24.4% annualized, and grew $2.3 billion, or 33.5%, year-over-year;

Total deposits grew $374.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, or 17.0% annualized, with the average cost of total deposits increasing to 1.46% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 from 0.76% for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Total deposits grew $1.8 billion, or 23.9%, year-over-year;

Non-performing assets ("NPAs"), excluding nonaccrual purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans, to total assets decreased to 0.25% , or 1 basis point from September 30, 2022, and decreased 26 bps from December 31, 2021;

Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding, excluding MW and PPP loans decreased 21 bps for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to December 31, 2021;

Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of outstanding common stock payable on February 24, 2023.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Net Interest Income

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $106.1 million and net interest margin was 3.87%, compared to $101.0 million and 3.77%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The $5.1 million increase in net interest income before provision for credit losses was primarily due to a $27.6 million increase in interest income on loans driven by an increase in average balances and loan yields, offset by a $23.9 million increase in total interest expense on interest bearing liabilities driven by an increase in average balances and rates during three months ended December 31, 2022. Net interest margin increased 10 bps from the three months ended September 30, 2022, primarily due to the increase in yields earned on loans during the three months ended December 31, 2022, partially offset by an increase in funding costs.

Compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021, net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2022 increased by $29.4 million, or 38.3%. The increase was primarily due to a $62.7 million increase in interest income on loans driven by an increase in average balances and loan yields, offset by a $22.4 million increase in interest expenses on interest-bearing demand and savings deposits and $6.9 million increase in certificates and other time deposits. Net interest margin increased 50 bps to 3.87% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 from 3.37% for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in average balances and loan yields during the three months ended December 31, 2022, partially offset by an increase in funding costs.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $14.3 million, an increase of $1.3 million, or 10.0%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022. The increase in noninterest income was primarily due to a $7.0 million increase in gain on sale of USDA loans through our wholly owned subsidiary, North Avenue Capital, LLC ("NAC"). This increase was partially offset by an increase of $4.4 million in equity method investment losses and a $1.1 million decrease in customer swap income.

Compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021, noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 decreased $1.8 million, or 11.3%. The decrease was primarily due to a $6.7 million decrease in equity method investment income and $1.7 million decrease in gain on sale of SBA loans. The decrease was partially offset by a $5.7 million increase in gain on sale of USDA loans through NAC and a $1.5 million increase in customer swap income.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $57.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $51.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $6.4 million, or 12.5%. The increase was primarily driven by a $4.0 million increase in salaries and employee benefits from continued investment in talent, a $688 thousand increase in data processing and software expenses, a $683 thousand increase in professional and regulatory fees and a $501 thousand increase in occupancy and equipment.

Noninterest expense was $57.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $45.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, an increase of $12.3 million, or 27.2%. The increase was primarily driven by a $8.3 million increase in salary and employee benefits, from continued investment in talent. Additionally, the increase was driven by data processing and software expense of $1.6 million, professional and regulatory fees of $1.4 million, and occupancy and equipment of $718 thousand.

Financial Condition

Total LHI, excluding MW and PPP, were $9.0 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $524.0 million, or 24.4% annualized, compared to September 30, 2022, and an increase of $2.3 billion, or 33.5%, compared to December 31, 2021. These increases were the result of the continued execution and success of our loan growth strategy, including our investment in talent during 2022.

Total deposits were $9.1 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $374.8 million, or 17.0% annualized, compared to September 30, 2022, and an increase of $1.8 billion, or 23.9%, compared to December 31, 2021. The increase from September 30, 2022 was primarily the result of increase of $419.3 million in certificates and other time deposits and an increase of $126.3 million in interest-bearing transaction, money market and savings deposits accounts. The increase was partially offset by a decrease of $170.8 million of noninterest bearing deposits. The increase from December 31, 2021 was primarily the result of increases of $1.1 billion and $510.1 million in interest-bearing transaction, money market, and savings and certificates and other time deposits, respectively.

Asset Quality

NPAs increased to $43.7 million, or 0.36% of total assets, at December 31, 2022, compared to $30.6 million, or 0.26% of total assets, at September 30, 2022. The increase is primarily the result of a $13.2 million pool of PCD loans placed on non-accrual status during the three months ended December 31, 2022. Excluding the nonaccrual PCD loans, NPAs decreased to $30.5 million, or 0.25% of total assets. The Company had net charge-offs of $5.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Net charge-offs compared to average loans outstanding were 17 bps for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 38 bps for year ended December 31, 2021.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $11.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to a provision for credit losses of $6.7 million and a benefit for credit losses of $3.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The provision for credit losses reported for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, was primarily attributable to an increase in general reserves as a result of changes in economic factors and loan growth. During the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company recorded a $523 thousand benefit for unfunded commitments, which was primarily driven by decreases in unfunded balances.

Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") as a percentage of LHI, excluding MW and PPP loans, was 1.01%, 1.00% and 1.15% at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Dividend Information

On January 24, 2023, Veritex's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on its outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend will be paid on February 24, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 10, 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Veritex’s management uses certain non-GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its operating performance and provide information that is important to investors. However, non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Veritex’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, Veritex reviews and reports tangible book value per common share, operating earnings, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets, diluted operating earnings per share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible common equity and operating efficiency ratio. Veritex has included in this earnings release information related to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. Please refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” after the financial highlights at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call

The Company will host an investor conference call to review the results on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Central Time. Participants may pre-register for the call by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/767zfwtq and will receive a unique PIN, which can be used when dialing in for the call.

Participants may also register via teleconference at: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI7ccf0c5ef7d84e35916df74d12b9e4ad. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized conference code to access the call. All participants are instructed to dial-in 15 minutes prior to the start time.

A replay will be available within approximately two hours after the completion of the call, and made accessible for one week. You may access the replay via webcast through the investor relations section of Veritex’s website.

About Veritex Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Veritex is a bank holding company that conducts banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank, with locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Community Bank is a Texas state chartered bank regulated by the Texas Department of Banking and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. For more information, visit www.veritexbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release includes “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which change over time and are beyond our control, that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the expected payment of Veritex Holdings, Inc.’s (“Veritex”) quarterly cash dividend; the impact of certain changes in Veritex’s accounting policies, standards and interpretations; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken in response thereto; and Veritex’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact broader economic and industry trends, and any such variations may be material. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “seeks,” “targets,” “outlooks,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing words. We refer you to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Veritex’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and any updates to those risk factors set forth in Veritex’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Veritex’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Veritex anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Veritex does not undertake any obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to supplement, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this earnings release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Veritex or persons acting on Veritex’s behalf may issue.

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per-share data) Per Share Data (Common Stock): Basic EPS $ 0.74 $ 0.80 $ 0.55 $ 0.66 $ 0.84 $ 2.75 $ 2.83 Diluted EPS 0.73 0.79 0.54 0.65 0.82 2.71 2.77 Book value per common share 26.83 26.15 26.50 26.86 26.64 26.83 26.64 Tangible book value per common share1 18.64 17.91 18.20 18.51 17.49 18.64 17.49 Dividends paid per common share outstanding2 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.80 0.77 Common Stock Data: Shares outstanding at period end 54,030 53,988 53,951 53,907 49,372 54,030 49,372 Weighted average basic shares outstanding for the period 54,011 53,979 53,949 50,695 49,329 53,170 49,405 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the period 54,780 54,633 54,646 51,571 50,441 53,952 50,352 Summary of Credit Ratios: ACL to total LHI, excluding MW and PPP loans 1.01 % 1.00 % 1.02 % 1.02 % 1.15 % 1.01 % 1.15 % NPAs to total assets 0.36 0.26 0.40 0.46 0.51 0.36 0.51 NPAs, excluding nonaccrual PCD loans, to total assets3 0.25 0.26 0.40 0.46 0.51 0.25 0.51 Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding, excluding MW and PPP loans4 0.28 0.12 0.04 0.28 0.75 0.17 0.38 Summary Performance Ratios: Return on average assets4 1.35 % 1.50 % 1.11 % 1.36 % 1.68 % 1.33 % 1.49 % Return on average equity4 11.03 11.82 8.21 10.00 12.65 10.28 11.01 Return on average tangible common equity1, 4 16.75 17.82 12.68 15.84 20.06 15.78 17.57 Efficiency ratio 47.63 44.71 50.76 52.84 48.53 48.64 49.45 Net interest margin 3.87 3.77 3.42 3.22 3.37 3.59 3.24 Selected Performance Metrics - Operating: Diluted operating EPS1 $ 0.74 $ 0.80 $ 0.55 $ 0.66 $ 0.84 $ 2.74 $ 2.77 Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets1, 2 2.15 % 2.20 % 1.76 % 1.71 % 1.97 % 1.97 % 1.83 % Operating return on average assets1,4 1.36 1.51 1.12 1.38 1.72 1.35 1.49 Operating return on average tangible common equity1,3 16.95 17.94 12.77 16.08 20.48 15.94 17.58 Operating efficiency ratio1 47.11 44.37 50.45 52.05 47.64 48.21 49.27 Veritex Holdings, Inc. Capital Ratios: Average stockholders' equity to average total assets 12.20 % 12.69 % 13.51 % 13.58 % 13.30 % 12.96 % 13.54 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets1 8.60 8.58 9.04 9.98 9.28 8.60 9.28 Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage) 9.82 9.79 10.14 10.66 9.05 9.82 9.05 Common equity tier 1 capital 9.09 9.09 9.25 9.84 8.58 9.09 8.58 Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.34 9.35 9.52 10.14 8.89 9.34 8.89 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.63 11.68 11.95 12.73 11.60 11.63 11.60

1Refer to "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" after the financial highlights for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.

2 Dividend amount represents dividend paid per common share subsequent to each respective quarter end.

3 Nonaccrual PCD loans consist of PCD loans that transitioned upon adoption of ASC 326 and were accounted for on a pooled basis that have subsequently been placed on nonaccrual status.

4Annualized ratio for quarterly metrics.

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(in thousands)

Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 436,077 $ 433,897 $ 410,716 $ 551,573 $ 379,784 Debt securities 1,282,460 1,303,004 1,354,403 1,244,514 1,052,494 Other investments 122,450 115,551 202,685 188,699 190,591 Loans held for sale 20,641 17,644 14,210 18,721 26,007 LHI PPP loans, carried at fair value 1,995 2,821 7,339 18,512 53,369 LHI, MW 446,227 523,805 629,291 542,877 565,645 LHI, excluding MW and PPP 9,034,429 8,510,433 7,915,792 7,125,429 6,766,009 Total loans 9,503,292 9,054,703 8,566,632 7,705,539 7,411,030 ACL (91,052 ) (85,037 ) (80,576 ) (72,485 ) (77,754 ) Bank-owned life insurance 84,496 84,030 84,097 83,641 83,194 Bank premises, furniture and equipment, net 108,824 108,720 108,769 109,138 109,271 Other real estate owned ("OREO") — — 1,032 1,062 — Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 53,213 56,238 59,011 63,986 66,017 Goodwill 404,452 404,452 404,452 404,452 403,771 Other assets 250,149 238,896 193,590 173,561 138,851 Total assets $ 12,154,361 $ 11,714,454 $ 11,304,811 $ 10,453,680 $ 9,757,249 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 2,640,617 $ 2,811,412 $ 2,947,830 $ 2,765,895 $ 2,510,723 Interest-bearing transaction and savings deposits 4,395,975 4,269,668 4,007,250 3,688,292 3,276,312 Certificates and other time deposits 2,086,642 1,667,364 1,562,626 1,435,409 1,576,580 Total deposits 9,123,234 8,748,444 8,517,706 7,889,596 7,363,615 Accounts payable and other liabilities 177,579 173,198 126,116 105,552 69,160 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") 1,175,000 1,150,000 1,000,000 777,522 777,562 Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 228,775 228,524 228,272 228,018 227,764 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase — 2,389 3,275 4,996 4,069 Total liabilities 10,704,588 10,302,555 9,875,369 9,005,684 8,442,170 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 607 606 606 605 560 Additional paid-in capital 1,306,852 1,303,171 1,300,170 1,297,161 1,142,758 Retained earnings 379,299 350,195 317,664 298,830 275,273 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (69,403 ) (74,491 ) (21,416 ) 18,982 64,070 Treasury stock (167,582 ) (167,582 ) (167,582 ) (167,582 ) (167,582 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,449,773 1,411,899 1,429,442 1,447,996 1,315,079 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 12,154,361 $ 11,714,454 $ 11,304,811 $ 10,453,680 $ 9,757,249

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(in thousands, except per share data)