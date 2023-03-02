Verisk to Host Investor Day on March 14, 2023 in Jersey City, New Jersey

Verisk Analytics, Inc.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics and technology provider, today announced that it will host an Investor Day at the Hyatt Regency Jersey City On the Hudson in Jersey City, N.J. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET.



The half-day event will feature presentations by and discussions with Verisk President and CEO Lee Shavel, Verisk CFO Elizabeth Mann and other members of Verisk’s senior leadership team. Attendees will also be able to participate in demonstrations of Verisk’s industry-leading solutions.

Registration details, the live webcast link and additional information can be found at investorday.verisk.com .

Additionally, Mann will present at the Bank of America 2023 Information and Business Services Conference on Thursday, March 16 at 11:15 a.m. ET. Interested parties are invited to listen to the live event via audio webcast at the investor section of the Verisk website: https://investor.verisk.com/News--Events-/Events--Presentations/default.aspx .

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, extreme events, ESG and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom .

CONTACT: Investor Relations Stacey Brodbar Head of Investor Relations Verisk 201-469-4327 stacey.brodbar@verisk.com Media Alberto Canal Verisk Public Relations 201-469-2618 alberto.canal@verisk.com



