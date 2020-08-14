VerifyMe Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Exited Quarter with Strongest Business Pipeline in Company History and $9.6 Million in Cash

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME ) (“VerifyMe,” “we,” “our,” or the “Company”), a technology solutions provider specializing in brand protection functions such as counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, and track and trace features for labels, packaging and products, announced the Company's financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 (“Q2 2020”).

Key Financial Highlights for Q2 2020:

Revenues increased 86% to $75,256, compared to $40,479 in the second quarter ended June 30, 2019

Gross margins of 82%

Operating loss increased by 11% to $0.7 million

Adjusted EBITDA (1) improved by 12% to a loss of $352,927

Alleviated going concern issue

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a discussion of this non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net loss, is included as a schedule to this release.

Recent Business Highlights:

Nasdaq listing

Formed strategic partnership with Techind Engineers & Consultants-Impex, part of the Gohar Group, of India

Expanded VerifyMe® as Authentic™ labels availability for Amazon retailers to enable customers to easily authenticate their product including all legitimate COVID-19 related products with smart phone

Signed first order for VeriPAS™ track and trace technology in the cannabis industry

Expanded our contracted sales channel partners and representatives from four in 2019 to sixteen in 2020

Granted Notice of Allowance for our patent for our dual code authentication process relating to our invisible QR code and smartphone reading system from the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office

Continued initial contract with multi-billion-dollar global consumer products company

Expanded reach with new sales representative relationship based outside the United States in Zug, Switzerland

Focused sales team on six major consumable sales verticals

Management Commentary

“It has been an eventful past several months, highlighted by our successful $10 million public offering with Maxim Group LLC and Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC, and our uplisting to Nasdaq,” commented, Patrick White, VerifyMe’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. White continued, “All companies have been impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic, but we were more fortunate than most due to the fact that we have operated virtually since I took over as Chief Executive Officer in 2017. One major impact the pandemic had to our business was that certain new projects were pushed out, however, none were cancelled. Our current customers have continued marking product and we have been advised by one major customer that they intend to expand their use of our technology to additional products and three countries in the Far East starting in December 2020. It is also important to note that the COVID-19 pandemic environment presents needs for our technology. VerifyMe technologies can be used to authenticate face masks, hygienic hand wipes and COVID-19 test kits. Our pipeline of opportunities is at its highest in Company history, and we anticipate additional projects that are expected to add revenue in the coming 12-months.”

Mr. White concluded, “With a healthy balance sheet and a solid cash position, we believe we are in an excellent position to ramp our business with our strategic partners, existing clients and prospective new clients. We also believe that our high margined revenue demonstrates our business model’s ability to generate profitable growth. I couldn’t be more personally excited about our future and believe we are well-positioned for future success.”

Sales Team Focus on Six Major Consumable Sales Verticals:

Cosmetics Food and Beverages Pharmaceuticals (including cannabis and nutraceuticals) Government Products (including voting ballots, drivers’ licenses, passports, tax stamps, and immigration documents) Apparel (uniforms, military, police, sports, and fashion brands) E-Commerce (preventing website counterfeiting for brand owners)

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020:

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $75,256, an 86% increase as compared to $40,479 for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The revenue primarily related to security printing with our authentication serialization technology for two large global brand owners.

Gross profit for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $62,084, compared to $33,394 for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The resulting gross margin was 82% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to 82% for the three months ended June 30, 2019. We believe our high gross profit margins demonstrate our business model’s ability to generate profitable growth.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were $461,211, an increase of $43,016 or 10%, compared to $418,195 for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The increase primarily related to non-cash stock-based compensation which increased by approximately $82,000 offset by a net decrease in consulting expenses.

Legal and accounting expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were $53,174, a decrease of $15,161 or 22%, compared to $68,335 for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The decrease related primarily to a decrease in legal fees.

Payroll expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were $209,530, an increase of $107,744 or 106%, compared to $101,786 for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The increase related primarily to an increase in non-cash stock-based compensation of approximately $95,000 and an increase in salary of our Chief Financial Officer effective January 1, 2020.

