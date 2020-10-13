Metalla Completes Higginsville Participation Royalty Acquisition





VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 13, 2020 Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. ("Metalla" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTA) (NYSE American: MTA) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated September 16, 2020, it has completed the previously announced acquisition of a 27.5% price participation royalty interest (the "Royalty") on Karora Resources Inc's ("Karora") (TSX:KRR) operating Higginsville Gold Operations ("Higginsville") for total consideration of USD$6,500,000 satisfied by the issuance of 828,331 Metalla common shares ("Metalla Shares") to Morgan Stanley Capital Group Inc. (NYSE: MS), representing USD$6,500,000 million in value based on the fifteen (15) trading day volume weighted average price of the Metalla Shares on the NYSE American exchange as of market close on October 9, 2020.

Higginsville is a low-cost open pit gold operation in Higginsville, Western Australia, located less than 100 km south of the Kalgoorlie Super Pit. Higginsville has been in intermittent production since 1990, producing more than 1M oz of gold from the expansive 180,000 ha property package. The Royalty covers the core part of the property with the majority of all the active operations and near-term development projects spanning 28,300 ha. Karora recently reissued its guidance for 2020 at Higginsville & Beta Hunt, where it anticipates producing a consolidated 90 - 95koz of gold with a long term 50:50 mill feed ratio between the two mines(1,2).

QUALIFIED PERSON

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, geologist M.Sc., member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and a consultant to Metalla. Mr. Beaudry is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT METALLA

Metalla was created for the purpose of providing shareholders with leveraged precious metal exposure by acquiring royalties and streams. Our goal is to increase share value by accumulating a diversified portfolio of royalties and streams with attractive returns. Our strong foundation of current and future cash-generating asset base, combined with an experienced team, gives Metalla a path to become one of the leading gold and silver companies for the next commodities cycle.

For further information, please visit our website at www.metallaroyalty.com.

ON BEHALF OF METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notes:

For details on the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, including the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, Canadian investors should refer to the NI 43-101 Technical Reports for Beta Hunt & Higginsville Gold Operations and on file at www.sedar.com and the Karora Resources 2019 Annual Information Form. See Karora Resources Press Release dated August 10, 2020

Information contained on any website or document referred to or hyperlinked in this press release shall not be deemed to be a part of this press release.

TECHNICAL AND THIRD-PARTY INFORMATION

Except where otherwise stated, the disclosure in this press release relating to Higginsville is based on information publicly disclosed by the owners or operators of this property and information/data available in the public domain as at the date hereof and none of this information has been independently verified by Metalla. Specifically, as a royalty holder, Metalla has limited, if any, access to the property subject to the Royalty. Although Metalla does not have any knowledge that such information may not be accurate, there can be no assurance that such third party information is complete or accurate. Some information publicly reported by the operator may relate to a larger property than the area covered by Metalla's Royalty interest. Metalla's royalty interests often cover less than 100% and sometimes only a portion of the publicly reported mineral reserves, mineral resources and production of a property.

