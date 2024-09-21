Verhoeff scores OT winner to give Royals a 5-4 win over Americans

VICTORIA — Keaton Verhoeff scored the winner at 4:16 of overtime to give the Royals a 5-4 win over the Americans in Western Hockey League play on Friday night.

It was his second goal of the night. Tanner Scott, Simon Pohludka and Logan Pickford also scored for Victoria.

Brandon Whynott scored twice for Tri-City and Jake Sloan and Cruz Pavao added singles.

GIANTS 4 THUNDERBIRDS 3

VANCOUVER - Tyler Thorpe scored the OT winner as the Giants edged the Thunderbirds.

Cameron Schmidt scored twice and Aaron Obobaifo had the other goal for Vancouver.

WINTERHAWKS 5 BLAZERS 2

KAMLOOPS - Kyle Chyzowski had a hat trick as the Winterhawks downed the Blazers.

Kyle McDonough and Jordan Duguay also scored for the Winterhawks.

CHIEFS 4 COUGARS 3

PRINCE GEORGE - Owen Schoettler scored the overtime winner as the Chiefs edged the Cougars.

Rasmus Ekström, Cohen Harris and Dane Pyatt tallied in regulation for Spokane.

PATS 3 RAIDERS 2

PRINCE ALBERT - Zackary Shantz scored in overtime as the Pats edged the Raiders.

Samuel Laplante and Sam Oremba had the other goals for Regina.

HURRICANES 3 OIL KINGS 1

LETHBRIDGE - Logan McCutcheon scored a goal and added an assist as the Lethbridge Hurricanes defeated the Edmonton Oil Kings.

Hurricanes netminder Brady Smith stopped 19 of 20 shots.

BLADES 4 BRONCOS 1

SWIFT CURRENT - Rowan Calvert had a goal and an assist as the Saskatoon Blades downed the Swift Current Broncos.

Ben Riche, Misha Volotovskii and Kohen Lodge scored the other goals for Saskatoon.

WHEAT KINGS 5 WARRIORS 2

BRANDON - Roger McQueen scored four goals as the Brandon Wheat Kings defeated the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Rylen Roersma had the other goal for Brandon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2024.

The Canadian Press