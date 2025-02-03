Verhaeghe's hat trick helps Panthers snap Islanders' seven-game winning streak

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe had his fourth career hat trick, Sam Reinhart scored his 31st goal and the Florida Panthers beat New York 6-3 on Sunday night to end the Islanders’ winning streak at seven games.

Verhaeghe added an assist on Matthew Tkachuk’s empty-netter for a four-point night. Reinhart also had an assist.

Evan Rodrigues also scored for Florida, and Spencer Knight made 31 saves. Aleksander Barkov had three assists, and Gustav Forsling added two assists.

Kyle MacLean, Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Marc Gatcomb scored for the Islanders. Jakub Skarek stopped 27 shots.

Verhaeghe opened scoring with a backhander 39 seconds into the game and gave the Panthers a two-goal lead with 7:08 left in the period.

His third came midway through the final period when he snapped home a nice cross-ice feed from Tkachuk. It was Verhaeghe’s first hat trick since April 1, 2023, when he had four goals for the Panthers in a victory over Columbus.

SABRES 4, DEVILS 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson had a goal and two assists before leaving the game in the third period after taking a check to the head, and Buffalo held on to beat New Jersey.

JJ Peterka, Ryan McLeod and Jason Zucker also scored for the Sabres, who won their third in a row. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 21 saves.

Devils forward Stefan Noesen received a game misconduct penalty when he elbowed Thompson’s face at 5:11 into the third period. Thompson was lunging for the puck near the blue line when Noesen knocked it away and continued charging into Thompson. The hit knocked Thompson’s helmet off and spun him around. Buffalo’s top scorer was down on the ice for a moment before rising to one knee and skating off the ice on his way to the dressing room.

Paul Cotter scored two goals for the Devils in the opener of a two-game trip. Jack Hughes had a short-handed goal 21 seconds after Noesen’s penalty to get the Devils within a goal. Jake Allen stopped 23 of 27 shots before getting pulled late in the second period. Nico Daws made seven saves.

After Thompson scored his 26th of the season, Peterka and McLeod put the Sabres in front 3-0 by the end of the first period.

Rasmus Dahlin had two assists to move ahead of Mike Ramsey for the second-most points among Sabres defenseman with 331.

AVALANCHE 2, FLYERS 0

DENVER (AP) — Mackenzie Blackwood made 24 saves for his second straight shutout, Nathan MacKinnon scored to extend his NHL points lead and Colorado beat Philadelphia to push the Flyers’ scoreless streak to just over three games.

Philadelphia has been shut out in three straight games and hasn’t scored since Scott Laughton’s empty-netter against New Jersey on Monday night. The Flyers have gone 180 minutes, 15 seconds without a goal.

MacKinnon has 20 goals and a league-high 60 assists for 80 points, three more than Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl. Sam Girard also scored.

Blackwood had consecutive shutouts for the third time in his career. He has three shutouts this season and 13 overall.

Girard opened the scoring with his third of the season midway through the second period. McKinnon scored with 2:32 left in the period on the first power play of the game.

DUCKS 3, CANADIENS 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Alex Killorn scored the tiebreaking goal with 8:49 to play, and Anaheim rallied from a two-goal deficit for a victory over Montreal.

Mason McTavish and Frank Vatrano scored 40 seconds apart in the second period for the Ducks, who have won four of five. Killorn had a goal and an assist, while Lukas Dostal made 21 saves.

Joel Armia scored a short-handed goal and Christian Dvorak added a power-play goal in the first period for the Canadiens, who have lost five straight. Sam Montembeault stopped 19 shots in the opener of Montreal’s three-game California road trip.

Armia opened the scoring when Anaheim’s Jackson LaCombe made a mistake on a pinch and gave up a 3-on-1 rush for Montreal.

Dvorak scored his fifth goal of the season four minutes later.

The Ducks finally answered late in the second when McTavish redirected Killorn’s shot in front for his 13th goal. Vatrano tied it moments later when Ryan Strome slipped a clever backhand pass to him for the veteran’s 16th goal.

STARS 5, BLUE JACKETS 3

DALLAS (AP) — Evgenii Dadonov scored two goals in the final 8:38 as Dallas beat Columbus.

Dadonov’s tie-breaking deflection was confirmed via video review for not having his stick above the crossbar. He added a wraparound goal with 4:13 left.

Wyatt Johnston had a goal and an assist while Mason Marchment and Logan Stankoven also scored for the Stars, who have won five consecutive games. Casey DeSmith made 27 saves.

Cole Sillinger, Adam Fantilli and Ivan Provorov scored for the Blue Jackets, who had three one-goal leads. They lost after winning their three previous games — all in overtime. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 34 shots.

Marchment played for the first time in 18 games after being hit in the face with a shot puck on Dec. 27. He also drew a penalty on his first shift while rushing the net.

RANGERS 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Defenseman K’Andre Miller scored the go-ahead goal and Jonathan Quick stopped 34 shots to get his 400th career win as New York beat Vegas.

Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and two assists, Alexis Lafreniere also scored and J.T. Miller had two assists in his first home game since returning to the Rangers in a trade with Vancouver. New York snapped a three-game losing streak.

Quick had 13 saves in the first period, 14 in the second and seven in the third become the first U.S.-born goalie to reach the 400-win mark.

Jack Eichel scored two goals for Vegas, which lost its third straight. Adin Hill had 24 saves.

BLUES 2, UTAH 1

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jordan Kyrou broke a tie on a slap shot at 7:13 of the third period, Jordan Binnington made 24 saves and St. Louis beat Utah to end a four-game losing streak.

Alexandre Texier opened the scoring for the Blues late in the first period. St. Louis beat Utah for the first time this season after losing two previous meetings.

Michael Kesselring tied it for Utah early in the third. Connor Ingram made 27 saves as Utah dropped it third straight at home.

Texier threaded the puck between Ingram’s legs off a wrist shot with 2:19 left in the first. Kesselring tied it at 3:27 of the third on a long-distance slap shot.

RED WINGS 3, CANUCKS 2, OT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored his second goal of the night with 4:18 into overtime and Detroit edged Vancouver.

DeBrincat and Ben Chiarot scored for the Red Wings in regulation, helping Detroit extend its win streak to six straight. Alex Lyon stopped 25 shots.

Pius Suter opened the scoring for the Canucks with his 14th goal of the season and Filip Chytil forced overtime midway through the third period when he buried his first in a Vancouver jersey.

Kevin Lankinen made 15 saves for a Vancouver side that played without captain Quinn Hughes.

FLAMES 3, KRAKEN 2

SEATTLE (AP) — Yegor Sharangovich and Jonathan Huberdeau each scored on the power play in Calgary’s three-goal first period and they held on to beat Seattle.

Morgan Frost also scored and Dan Vlader stopped 27 shots as Calgary retained possession of the second wild card in the Western Conference.

Kaapo Kakko and Brandon Tanev scored for Seattle, which lost for the fourth time in six games. Joey Daccord finished with 32 saves.

Frost got the scoring started for Calgary with 5:57 left in the opening period, minutes after Seattle’s Jaden Schwartz had a power-play goal taken off the board after a successful challeng for goalie interference.

Sharangovich doubled the Flames’ lead with 3:17 to go in the period, beating Daccord through the five-hole. The Kraken challenged for goaltender interference and after a lengthy review, the power-play goal stood. Huberdeau made it 3-0 with his 20th goal on a 5-on-3 power play with 2:04 remaining.

Kakko got the Kraken on the scoreboard with a power-play one-timer with 5:29 remaining in the second and Taney pulled them within one at 5:41 of the third.

