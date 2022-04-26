Verde launches Bio Revolution

Verde AgriTech PLC

Technology Will Help Enable the Fourth Agricultural Revolution Through Microorganisms

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verde AgriTech Plc (TSX: “NPK”) (OTCQB: “AMHPF”) ("Verde” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of Bio Revolution, a new technology that enables the incorporation of microorganisms to Verde’s multinutrient potassium fertilizers, K Forte® and BAKS®, sold internationally as Super Greensand® (the “Product”).



Brazil’s Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply ("MAPA", from Ministério da Agricultura, Pecuária e Abastecimento) has approved the incorporation to Verde's Product of the microorganism Bacillus aryabhattai ASN10 (“B. aryabhattai”), which is renowned in agriculture for its several benefits. Bio Revolution is the technology that will allow the incorporation of B. aryabhattai and other microorganisms into the Product. Verde is the first company to commercialize a fertilizer with added microorganisms. The Company has filed for patent protection of its Bio Revolution technology.

In 2015, Verde started its research that culminated in Bio Revolution technology. Throughout 2020 and 2021, tests established that when Bio Revolution was used to incorporate microorganisms into Verde’s Product, the microorganism’s colonies were constant for periods of six months. Further to B. aryabhattai, the Company is currently conducting research with different microorganisms, and expects to be able to incorporate 3 new microorganisms to its Product in 2022.

“As part of the Fourth Agricultural Revolution, microorganisms are seen as a vital component in boosting plant productivity. Farmers are keenly aware of the transformational opportunities from adding microorganism to their crops, but usually encounter high-costs and technical challenges in effectively deploying microorganisms over vast areas of farmland. It was with that in mind that we developed Bio Revolution, a technology that enables our Product to become the vehicle for the direct application of microorganisms onto soils using traditional fertilization methods. This two-in-one solution will reduce costs for farmers by sustainably increasing the productivity and profitability. Given Verde's first mover advantage, we will work to become world leaders at offering a cost-efficient platform for adding microorganisms to agriculture,” declared Cristiano Veloso, Verde’s Founder and CEO.

Microorganisms play an important role in agriculture through nitrogen fixation, carbon sequestration, phosphate solubilisation, potassium mobilisation, protection against pathogens and pests, organic matter decomposition, and humus formation.1 Since the vital importance of soil biome was established for the optimal development of plants,2 there has been an increasing interest in the use of microorganisms to improve plant health and productivity while ensuring safety for human consumption and protection of the environment.3

Verde’s Plant 1 is already endowed with a facility for deploying Bio Revolution. Commercialization of microorganism-incorporated Product is scheduled to start by May 2022. At Plant 2, currently under construction, a proportionally larger Bio Revolution facility will be built, and its operations will start by the end of the year.

Call with Cristiano Veloso, Founder and CEO

Cristiano Veloso will host a call on Monday, May 09, 2022, at 10:00 am Eastern Time, to discuss the Fourth Agricultural Revolution. The call will be held on Twitter Spaces. Subscribe and join the Space using the link below:

Date: Monday, May 09, 2022 Time: 10:00 am Eastern Time Subscription link: https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1MYxNnpYoXnxw

About Verde AgriTech

Verde is an agricultural technology company that produces potash fertilizers. Our purpose is to improve the health of all people and the planet. Rooting our solutions in nature, we make agriculture healthier, more productive, and profitable.

