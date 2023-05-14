VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG Beat Revenue Forecasts By 14%: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

As you might know, VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (ETR:VBK) just kicked off its latest half-year results with some very strong numbers. VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie beat revenue and statutory earnings per share (EPS) expectations, with sales hitting €1.1b (14% ahead of estimates) and EPS reaching €1.60 (a 3.9% beat). The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the four analysts covering VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie provided consensus estimates of €1.71b revenue in 2023, which would reflect an uncomfortable 19% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to tumble 44% to €2.14 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of €1.68b and earnings per share (EPS) of €2.14 in 2023. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

With no major changes to earnings forecasts, the consensus price target fell 14% to €60.54, suggesting that the analysts might have previously been hoping for an earnings upgrade. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at €74.00 and the most bearish at €50.00 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 34% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 25% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 3.2% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie's future valuation.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie you should know about.

